2019 iPhone XR leak details new ‘green’ and ‘lavender’ colour schemes

Apple's 2019 iPhone XR could be made available in green and lavender colour options. The affordable flagship iPhone is also expected to feature a dual-camera setup on the back.

The iPhone XR has been the top-selling smartphone in many markets ever since it launched last year.

The 2019 iPhone XR will be as colourful as its predecessor. Japanese blog site Macotakara claims the next-generation iPhone XR will be made available in green and lavender colour options, which will replace the current coral and blue colour options.

The other colour options white, black, yellow and (PRODUCT) RED will continue to be offered on the 2019 iPhone. The current-generation iPhone XR can be purchased in six colour shades.

Separately, Twitter leaker OnLeaks (@OnLeaks) and Pricebaba have released renders of the iPhone XR 2 based on CAD drawings. The 2019 iPhone XR seems to have the same design language as the upcoming iPhone 11. Like the iPhone 11, the 2019 iPhone XR appears to have a similar camera bump on the back of the device. The only difference between the two phones is that the iPhone XR 2 may feature dual rear cameras instead of a triple-camera setup speculated to be seen on the iPhone XS sequel.

Previous reports claim the 2019 iPhone XR will have the same 6.1-inch LCD display, but will be thinner compared to its predecessor. It will be powered by Apple’s brand new A13 chipset, and this will offer a significant improvement over the A12 Bionic SoC. The 2019 iPhones, including the upgraded iPhone XR, are expected to offer improved reception, improved cameras as well as reverse wireless charging. The iPhone XR 2 will run iOS 13 out of the box.

Also read: Apple iPhone XR review: More affordable yes, but is there a compromise here?

The current-generation iPhone XR has been a commercial success in many markets, including the US.  In fact, it was the top-selling smartphone in North America in the first quarter of 2019, according to market research firm Canalys. Apple shipped 4.5 million iPhone XR during the quarter.

The iPhone XR is currently retailing for Rs 59,990 for the base variant, the one with 64GB of internal storage.

