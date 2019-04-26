Apple iPhone XI renders leaked again, and that camera bump is still there

Apple’s iPhone XI or the iPhone 11 could come with a rather large camera bump, if one goes by the latest CAD renders that has been leaked for the phone. In a new leak by well-known tipster OnLeaks, the iPhone XI’s triple camera will result in a rather prominent camera bump. OnLeaks has released a number of renders in partnership with a website called CashKaro.com. Previously he had revealed the first render for the phones with Digit India, which also showed a very design at the back.

Several reports have talked about how Apple will be introducing a triple camera on the new iPhones, and according to the render, this will be placed in a rather rectangle at the back. When the first renders had leaked, the design aesthetics of the iPhone XI were questioned considering the size of the camera module. OnLeaks is claiming this bump will not go anywhere when the phone is officially launched.

According to the report, iPhone XI’s dimensions are 143.9 x 71.4 x 7.8 mm, which is nearly similar to the iPhone XS. It has been reported that Apple will continue with three models of the iPhone, with similar screen sizes like the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. Two of the high-end variants will still have an OLED display, while the iPhone XR’s successor will continue with the LCD display.

The leak also says that Apple will continue with the Lightning port for this time and not the USB-C connector that we have seen on the new iPads and MacBooks. OnLeaks has also posted a 360-degree video render of the upcoming iPhone as well.

Check out OnLeaks’tweet below

This is it Ladies and Gentlemen! #iPhoneXI 360° videos + gorgeous official looking 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @Cashkarocom -> https://t.co/xCo5wuKBxh pic.twitter.com/tDWGDbJSSM — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 26, 2019

Apple iPhone XI: What we know so far

The render once again hint at what leaks have reported so far. Noted Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo had said that Apple iPhone 11 will have a triple camera on the two high-end variants, while the iPhone XR successor will come with a dual-rear camera and not a single camera as is the case in the existing model.

He also said the iPhone 11’s front camera will be upgraded to a 12MP sensor from the current 7MP one being used for Face ID. Apple’s iPhone 11 series could also come with support for reverse wireless charging, according to reports.