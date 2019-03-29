Apple iPhone 11 leaked schematics hint at triple camera again, similar to earlier render

Apple will be launching its next-generation iPhone XI or the iPhone 11 lineup later this year. In the latest leak, schematics of the device have shown up online on SlashLeaks, showcasing the welding pattern of the iPhone XI from the back. This might be the schematic to a prototype of the iPhone XI, however, it does appear to confirm an earlier leaked render released by OnLeaks and Digit.

According to the leaked schematics, the upcoming iPhone will feature a square camera bump on the back housing a triple camera module along with an LED flash and an additional sensor, which might be a laser focus sensor.

Apple usually makes a number of prototype smartphones before deciding on which one to launch. This might just be a prototype that the company is working on. Considering the new iPhones will launch in September, there is a lot of time for the company to decide on which design it wants to launch.

The tipster OnLeaks has taken to Twitter, overlaying the new schematic over the render he leaked back in January. The newly leaked schematic lays perfectly over the render, somewhat confirming, that it might be one of the prototypes the company is considering.

Earlier reports pointed out that the initial render by Onleaks might have been a fake due to the camera sensors having no symmetry. However, that might have been done to add more depth to the images clicked with it.

As of now, not much is known about the upcoming iPhone XI lineup of smartphones. However, the company is expected to launch a successor to the low-end iPhone Xr and successors to the high-end iPhone Xs and Xs Max.

According to an earlier report by The Wall Street Journal, the triple camera module will be limited to the bigger variant of the upcoming iPhone, which will have a 6.5-inch OLED display. The smaller 5.8-inch iPhone will continue to sport a dual camera setup. Additionally, the report noted that the iPhone XR, will have a successor, which will sport a dual-rear camera setup this time along.

The upcoming iPhones might also feature a 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor from Sony, instead of the structured light sensor we get to see in current iPhones according to a report by Bloomberg.

In a separate report, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that 2019 iPhones will feature the same screens sizes as the previous-generation models. They will be retaining the lightning port and won’t be coming with a USB Type-C port. The front camera will get a high-power flood illuminator for better facial recognition.

He has also stated that the upcoming iPhone 11 lineup of smartphones will feature bilateral wireless charging, which means that just like the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, the upcoming iPhones will be able to reverse wireless charge other devices.