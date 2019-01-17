Apple’s iPhone XI for 2019: Triple cameras, 3D sensors and what else we know

Apple’s 2019 iPhone series will be closely watched, given they will launch at a time when sales of the company’s prized devices have taken a hit. Apple’s iPhone XS and iPhone XR series have not live up to the hype, and the company has slashed production for the devices, according to several reports.

Clearly the 2019 iPhones will have a lot riding on them for Apple and will be crucial devices in the company’s portfolio this year. Here’s what leaks have revealed so far about the Apple iPhone XI as some are already calling it.

Apple iPhone XI and the triple camera

It looks like Apple could be joining the triple camera bandwagon as well. Rival, Samsung is expected to introduce triple and even quad cameras with the new Galaxy S10 series, which launches on February 20, 2019. China’s Huawei already has phones like P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro in the market with triple cameras.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the company will introduce triple cameras on the iPhone XI. It is also being noted that the triple camera will be limited to the iPhone’s big screen variant, which will likely have the 6.5-inch OLED display seen on the current iPhone XS Max.

The smaller iPhone with the 5.8-inch display will continue with dual-cameras, according to the report.

Apple iPhone XR’s successor will get a dual camera

The WSJ report also noted that the iPhone XR, which was this year’s most affordable new iPhone starting at $799, will have a successor. But this time Apple could introduce a dual-rear camera on this, instead of the single camera we saw on the iPhone XR.

Analysts have also said that one of the reasons why the iPhone XR did not perform up to expectations was the single-rear camera, as consumers expected a dual-one at the price point.

Apple iPhone XI and the 3D ‘Time of Flight (ToF) sensor

Apple’s iPhone series 2019 could also come with a new 3D camera sensor from Sony, which would rely on a ‘Time of flight’ method, rather than the structured light one that is seen on the current iPhones and their front cameras.

The expectation is that this 3D sensor could be the third sensor on the new iPhones. Earlier Bloomberg had reported that Sony is boosting production of its next-generation 3D camera sensors and has seen interest from customers, including Apple.

Sony’s front and rear-facing 3D cameras are expected to power many smartphones in 2019, the report had pointed out. The Bloomberg report has raised speculation on whether or not Apple will be implementing this technology in its 2019 iPhones.

Apple iPhone XI renders

The iPhone XI’s design has also become a matter of speculation thanks to a number of design renders floating around. Onleaks has shared two different renders of the 2019 iPhone, one of which showed that the device had a huge camera bump at the back for the triple camera.

The new iPhone XI render, which he shared with CompareRaja, showed a more subtle triple camera at the back. Still these renders are too early and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

However given that the iPhone XS series did not mark such a major design change compared to the iPhone X, the expectation is that Apple will have some design changes in stores for the iPhones in 2019.

This is what we have seen in the past as well. The ‘S’ series usually has a similar design to the previous one, and the series after this marks a radical change. With 2019 being a new series after the iPhone XS, a different design is likely for the newer iPhones.