Apple iPhone XI case renders again hint at square-shaped camera bump

In the past, multiple renders of the Apple iPhone XI or the iPhone 11 suggested that it could come with a large square-shaped camera bump. Now, two more case renders have surfaced online, offering more evidence that the upcoming Apple smartphone will not shy away from this camera module design.

Advertising

Sonnydickson.com cited trusted sources in China to share case renders for the proposed iPhone XI and iPhone XI Max model with large square cutouts for the camera module. The case renders also reveals the dimensions of the two models. As per the report, Apple iPhone XI will have 144.83 x 73.14 x 8.62 mm dimensions, whereas the iPhone XI Max will have 159.11 x 79.62 x 8.74 dimensions.

The other case render was shared on Slashleaks. It shows a similar cutout for the camera bump and it also reveals three camera sensors and an LED flash on the camera module. The Slashleaks renders also reveal a power button on the right and volume rockers on the left along with an alert slider.

The render shows a front design, which is similar to the iPhone XS and iPhone XR models. The screen is reported to be 5.8-inch in size.

Advertising

Earlier, OnLeaks shared renders for the Apple iPhone XI which showed the same design at the back. It has been reported that iPhone XI will come in three models with similar screen sizes like the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. Two of the high-end variants are reported to sport an OLED display, while the iPhone XR’s successor will continue with the LCD display.

Also read | Apple iPhone XI renders leaked again, and that camera bump is still there

Noted Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo had said that Apple iPhone XI will have a triple camera on the two high-end variants, while the iPhone XR successor will come with a dual-rear camera. He also said that the iPhone XI’s front camera will be upgraded to a 12MP sensor from the current 7MP sensor. Apple’s iPhone XI series is expected to come with support for reverse wireless charging.