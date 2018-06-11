Apple iPhone X Plus schematics leaked, hints at triple-rear camera for 2018

Apple iPhone X Plus schematics leaked: The iPhone X Plus could come with a triple-rear camera configuration, as per a Forbes report. Apple iPhone X Plus schematics leaked: The iPhone X Plus could come with a triple-rear camera configuration, as per a Forbes report.

Apple iPhone X Plus could come with a triple-rear camera configuration, according to a Forbes report, which shared leaked schematics of the upcoming iPhone X Plus and the budget iPhone X for 2018. The report highlights some features of the upcoming flagship iPhone X Plus, which could sport a 6.5-inch display, according to the leaks and reports we have seen so far. Apple is also expected to launch a budget iPhone X with a 6.1-inch display, and without OLED and 3D touch, though this will retain the Face ID feature.

As per the Forbes report, the iPhone X Plus will have a 6.5-inch OLED display, and might sport a vertically-stacked triple camera configuration. The schematic does show three grooves that are expected to house the iPhone X Plus’ triple-rear camera setup. Currently Huawei’s P20 Pro smartphone is the first one to sport a triple camera system, which includes a primary sensor, a telephoto lens, and a monochrome lens.

This is not the first time that reports have speculated about Apple going for a triple camera system for its iPhones. However, earlier reports have indicated we could only see this kind of feature in 2019, and not this year. Earlier Macrumors had reported on a research note from Deutsche Securities analyst Lu Jialin, who said the third lens is expected to have a longer focal length for enhanced zoom and could launch by 2019. It will support 3X optical zoom is what the report had claimed.

According to the Forbes report, the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone could feature first-generation Face ID support, while sporting a larger notch than the iPhone X Plus. Meanwhile, the 5.8-inch successor to the iPhone X will continue to sport dual-rear cameras, and will support second-generation Face ID support, along with the bigger, more expensive iPhone X Plus.

Another feature highlighted in the Forbes schematics is iPhone X Plus could feature a high screen-to-body ratio. Previously, top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated that the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone model will be starting at $600 to $700. Also, the 5.8-inch OLED iPhone X successor has been estimated to start at $800, while the 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus will be priced close to $900 to $1,000.

