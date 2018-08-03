Apple iPhone X Plus could have landscape mode similar to the iPad, reveals iOS 12 beta

Apple iPhone X Plus could support landscape mode like the iPad series. (Image source: Bloomberg) Apple iPhone X Plus could support landscape mode like the iPad series. (Image source: Bloomberg)

Apple iPhone X Plus is supposed to be most expensive variant of the upcoming series, which will sport a 6.5-inch display. Now, a report has claimed that Apple will introduce a user interface similar to the iPad with a landscape mode for some apps when the screen is rotated. This has been spotted in the iOS 12 beta as well.

It is expected that Apple will introduce three iPhones 2018: iPhone X with 5.8-inch OLED display, the 6.1-inch LCD variant of the iPhone and the iPhone X Plus which will also have an OLED display. According to the iOS 12 beta, iPhone X Plus will have have an iPad-like user interface, which also makes sense since the display will be so large.

The iPhone X Plus will have a two-pane user interface for apps like Messages, Calendars in the landscape mode like the iPad, notes a report on GSMArena. A report on BGR claims the iPhone X Plus will have a resolution of 1242 x 2688 pixels with a pixel density of 458 pixels per inch. Brazilian site ihelpbr.com has created image renders of what the landscape mode could look like in the iPhone X Plus.

The website used the iOS Simulator tool codes available in Xcode beta to create these apps, which could be part of the upcoming iPhones. Again this is a simulation, and the actual user interface might look very different in the final iPhone X Plus, but it does give a look of what to expect on the bigger screen.

Read more: Apple iPhone X 2018: Dual-SIM option, display sizes and other leaks that we have seen

The report also notes that the fifth developer beta of iOS 12 has an option to view the applications in the landscape mode, when running the new build with the leaked resolution of iPhone X Plus. It was not possible on iOS 12 beta 4, adds the report.

Apple will launch the three new iPhones in September along with the Apple Watch series 4. Rumours also claim a new MacBook Air and AirPods 2 could be unveiled at the event as well.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd