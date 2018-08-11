Apple iPhone X, OnePlus 6 outperform Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in benchmark tests: Report

According to a report, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 recorded synthetic benchmark scores that are lower than that of Apple iPhone X and OnePlus 6. According to a report, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 recorded synthetic benchmark scores that are lower than that of Apple iPhone X and OnePlus 6.

According to a Tom’s Guide report, the newly-announced Samsung Galaxy Note 9 recorded synthetic benchmark scores that are lower than that of Apple iPhone X and OnePlus 6. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features up to 8GB RAM, 512GB expandable storage and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 / Exynos 9810 (depending on the region).

Folks over at Tom’s Guide were able to perform benchmark tests on the Galaxy Note 9, and according to their findings, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 falls behind the likes of iPhone X and in some cases, the OnePlus 6.

The report shows several benchmark results including Geekbench 4. A multicore score of the iPhone X is 10357 as opposed to Galaxy Note 9’s 8876. In fact, OnePlus 6 supposedly recorded a better score of 9088 as compared to Galaxy Note 9′, with Samsung Galaxy S9+ score of 8295 coming close to that of the Note 9.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy Note 8

In terms of graphics test, 3DMark Slingshot Extreme scores were no different. Both OnePlus 6 and Apple iPhone X recorded benchmark scores of 5124 and 4994 respectively. Samsung Galaxy Note 9, meanwhile, scored 4639 points with Galaxy S9+ coming close with 4634 points.

However, OnePlus 6 8GB RAM variant was used to calculate and compare the benchmark scores with Galaxy Note 9 6GB RAM variant. A couple more tests were performed. OnePlus 6 outperformed both iPhone X and Galaxy Note 9 in Display Colour Gamut. In terms of brightness, Note 9 managed to beat OnePlus 6 and iPhone X.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 first impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features 2,960 x 1,440 pixels Quad HD+ resolution stretched across a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, resulting in 516 pixels packed inside every inch. It houses 12MP+12MP dual rear cameras and 8MP selfie camera. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based Experience UI out of the box and packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd