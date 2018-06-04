Apple iPhone X Plus leaked image renders reveal 6.5-inch OLED display

Apple iPhone X Plus renders leaked online: Apple iPhone X Plus is supposed to feature a 6.5-inch display, according to leaks. Apple iPhone X Plus renders leaked online: Apple iPhone X Plus is supposed to feature a 6.5-inch display, according to leaks.

Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone X lineup for this year in September, and we have already seen quite a few leaks about the upcoming iPhones for 2018. The latest are image renders and a video of the alleged iPhone X Plus smartphone, which have been shared online. The renders leaked by Twitter user OnLeaks reveal two smartphones featuring similar a glass design as the iPhone X, but with a bigger 6.5-inch OLED and the 6.1-inch panel.

The renders giving a glimpse of the two handsets, one claiming to show the cheaper iPhone X, which will have an LCD screen, instead of an OLED display. Further, the phone is seen sporting a single camera lens on the rear side. The phone is expected to have a 6.1-inch display, and include notch similar to the iPhone X current model.

Meanwhile, the bigger iPhone X Plus is expected to have a much larger 6.5-inch screen carrying an OLED panel. The renders also reveal dual-rear cameras, stacked vertically in a position similar to the current flagship iPhone X. In addition, the renders show no fingerprint sensor on either of the smartphones indicating that the iPhones will continue to utilise Face ID for security.

Reports earlier have suggested that the cheaper iPhone might be physically larger than the current iPhone X. It will likely have an ultra-widescreen aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The bigger and more premium version meanwhile, is said to measure 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7mm. The new iPhones will feature the successor to the current Apple A11 Bionic chipset.

It is worth noting that these renders are produced based on pre-existing rumours. Previously noted Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo of KGI Securities had said that there will be three new iPhone X versions for 2018: One with the 5.8-inch display like the current variant, and the other two will have a 6.5-inch display and 6.1-inch display. Apple iPhone X with the LCD display will be the more budget-friendly variant. Apple is likely to stick with a notch on all three iPhones. Apple iPhone X Plus will have an OLED display. Some reports have claimed Apple will switch entirely to OLED displays by 2019.

