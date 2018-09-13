Apple discontinues iPhone X, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus

Apple is no longer selling the iPhone X, 6S, 6S Plus or SE models through its official website in the US. Apple is no longer selling the iPhone X, 6S, 6S Plus or SE models through its official website in the US.

Apple announced three new iPhones at its fall event in California, but it also seems to have discontinued four older generation models. The company is no longer selling the iPhone X, 6S, 6S Plus or SE models through its official website in the US.

It’s no surprise that Apple would discontinue the iPhone SE and the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus. Interestingly, the iPhone SE and iPhone 6s series phones were the last models that featured a headphone jack. Starting with the iPhone 7, announced in 2016, Apple axed the headphone jack from the iPhone lineup.

But Apple’s decision to drop the iPhone X was least expected. Logically, it makes sense to discontinue the iPhone X, given the iPhone XS looks so similar in terms of design. For many reasons, the iPhone X was a special device for Apple. It was the first mainstream smartphone to cost $1000 and the first ever iPhone to feature Face ID. In India, however, Apple continues to sell the iPhone X.

The iPhone SE, the last remaining 4-inch iPhone, has been discontinued. The phone was popular among budget shoppers, especially in India. The price of the SE started at Rs 20,000 for the base version.

In related news, Apple will start selling the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max in India from September 28. The iPhone XS sports a 5.8-inch OLED screen and the iPhone Xs Max has a bigger 6.5-inch OLED screen. Both phones feature an improved camera experience, a powerful A12 Bionic chipset, new color options, and Face ID. The iPhone XS starts at Rs 99,900, while the iPhone XS Max starts at $109,900. They will be made available in India, starting September 28 in space grey, silver and a new gold finishes. The phones will come in three capacities: 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

