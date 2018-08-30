Apple iPhone X 2018 series: Invite confirms September 12 launch

Apple sends media invite for the September 12 event which is scheduled to take place at the new Apple Park campus Apple sends media invite for the September 12 event which is scheduled to take place at the new Apple Park campus

Apple has sent out invites for its next big launch event on September 12. The invite, which says ‘Gather Around’ under a golden ring, is symbolic of the first event to be held after the new Apple Park campus has been completed. In fact, the event, where the next iPhones are expected to be launched, will be again at the Steve Jobs theatre adjoining the new Apple Campus. During the 2017 event, just the Steve Jobs Theatre and the Apple Store below were ready. The Apple Park campus was then still getting finishing touches.

Apple is widely expcted to unveil Apple is widely expcted to unveil iPhone X 2018 series at the event

Also Read: Apple iPhone X 2018 lineup: Design, colour, screen size, and everything else we know so far

The Cupertino tech company is widely anticipated to launch the iPhone X 2018 series at the event. Reports suggested that the 2018 iPhone models will come with a gesture-based control system and Face ID. Apple is reportedly planning to unveil three new iPhone models, with two having OLED display and an affordable version that is said to feature an LCD panel. The high-end model dubbed as ‘iPhone X Plus’ is said to feature a 6.5-inch OLED display. The cheaper version with an LCD panel could likely have a 6.1-inch display size. As per the analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple could price its 6.1-inch LCD iPhone between $600 (around Rs 42,000) to $700 (roughly Rs 49,000 approx). The iPhone X Plus is said to come for a price starting at $900 (around Rs 63,000 ) while the mid-range model which is tipped to sport a 5.8-inch OLED phone could sell at around $800 (around Rs 56,000). Kuo further predicts that the 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch iPhone models could come in single-SIM and dual-SIM variants depending on the regions.

All the three iPhone X 2018 models are expected to run Apple’s upcoming A12 chipset. Reports suggest that the new A12 chipset will be 20 per cent faster and consume 40 per cent less power. The chipset is said to be fabricated on 7nm manufacturing process instead of 10nm fabrication found on the A11 Bionic chip.

To recall, the leading tech company opened the Apple Park campus last year and unveiled its premium iPhone X handset as part of the tenth-anniversary celebration. The company launched Apple Watch 3, Apple TV set-top box as well alongside 2017 iPhone series at the all-glass structure Steve Jobs Theatre. This time around, Apple is expected to announce AirPods, an AirPower wireless charger, Apple Watch Series, and revamped iPad Pro tablets with Face ID as well at its September 12 event.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd