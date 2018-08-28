Apple iPhone X 2018 lineup: Design, colour, and everything else we know so far

iPhone X design, colour and screen: Here is everythign we know about the upcoming iPhone X Plus, iPhone X 2018 and 6.1-inch iPhone LCD model. iPhone X design, colour and screen: Here is everythign we know about the upcoming iPhone X Plus, iPhone X 2018 and 6.1-inch iPhone LCD model.

iPhone X design, colour and screen: Apple is expected to launch a slew of hardware products at its September 12 event, including three new iPhone models. Now, a Bloomberg report has revealed in detail, the features on the 2018 iPhone models, that will come with gesture-based control system as well as Face ID. Apple is planning three new iPhone variants, two with OLED display and a more affordable LCD variant. AirPods, an AirPower wireless charger, Apple Watch Series, and revamped iPad Pro tablets with Face ID are also expected to launch at the event.

Apple’s 2018 iPhone versions could feature a design similar to that of iPhone X, complete with edge-to-edge display and Face ID. In fact, the reports suggest that the new handsets will retain the previous design but add new internal features. More significant changes could be introduced on 2019 iPhone variants.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the entry-level LCD iPhone model will ship later (in October) than the two OLED models. He has also the said that it is unlikely the new Apple iPhone models will support Apple Pencil, something that was reported by research firm TrendForce. Kuo has also predicted the price of the 2018 iPhones, with the higher-end version expected to cost starting $900. Let us take a look at everything we know about the upcoming Apple iPhone 2018 models so far:

Apple 2018 iPhone models: Expected price and names

Apple has not decided on what the new phones will be called, as per Bloomberg, which quotes a person familiar with the matter. The Cupertino-technology giant seems to have altered the names multiple times, and “iPhone Xs” is one of the names which it has considered for the premium iPhone X successors. The larger 6.5-inch OLED model could be called “iPhone X Plus”, though this can not be taken as final confirmation.

The higher-end 6.5-inch OLED model is reportedly called D33 internally, while the 5.8-inch OLED variant is internally dubbed D32. The cheaper 6.1-inch iPhone with LCD screen is codenamed N84, as per the Bloomberg report. Reports also hint at “iPhone X 2018” for 5.8-inch model, and “iPhone 9” for LCD variant.

Apple's 2018 iPhone versions could feature a design similar to that of iPhone X, complete with edge-to-edge display and Face ID.

According to Kuo, Apple could price its 6.1-inch LCD iPhone between $600 (Rs 42,000 approx) to $700 (Rs 49,000 approx). The iPhone X Plus could have a starting price of $900 (Rs 63,000 approx), which is cheaper than the current iPhone X’s price of $1000. The mid range 5.8-inch OLED phone could sell at around $800, which is around 56,000 on conversion.

Apple 2018 iPhone dual-SIM variant, no Apple pencil support?

Kuo predicts that 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch iPhone models could be made available in single-SIM and dual-SIM variants, depending on market and region. If ones goes by the leak, this will be the first time we could see dual-SIM option on any iPhone ever. The move is supposed to give iPhone an edge over its Android flagship competitors that offer its users dual-SIM. It is unclear if this version will be launched in India. The 5.8-inch could support embedded SIM, that “may not be activated”.

It is unlikely that the new iPhones will come with Apple Pencil support as the stylus will not offer a good user experience, according to the analyst. TrendForce previously reported that Apple Pencil will apparently only be compatible with OLED models, meaning only the iPhone X Plus, and iPhone X 2018 will take advantage of the stylus.

Apple 2018 iPhone 6.5-inch, 5.8-inch OLED models: Expected specifications

Apple’s 6.5-inch iPhone or iPhone X Plus could be its largest iPhone ever and the second iPhone model to sport OLED display. Apple iPhone X will also be upgraded with a 5.8-inch OLED screen, changes to the processing speed and the camera. The phones will continue to have a glass back with stainless steel edges like we saw on the iPhone X. The dual rear camera setup will also be similar to the original iPhone X model. The big difference on iPhone X Plus will software, as per the report. The phone is said to support the ability to view content side-by-side in apps like Mail and Calendar.

The phones will continue to have a glass back with stainless steel edges like we saw on the iPhone X.

Expect Apple’s new iPhone models, including the 6.1-inch LCD variant, to ship with the company’s new A12 chip. Apple iPhone X and iPhone 8 series are powered by the A11 Bionic chip. Apple iPhone X Plus will be a higher-end variant, targeted towards business users, and it will be available in three storage capacities – 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. The RAM will be 4GB, as per the report.

Apple iPhone 6.1-inch LCD model expected specifications, delay in production?

Apple iPhone 6.1-inch LCD model will perhaps be the “most significant phone”, as per Bloomberg. The iPhone 8 successor will feature a design similar to iPhone X, though it will sport aluminum edges instead of the iPhone X’s stainless steel casing. It will be available in multiple colour options and have a cheaper LCD screen instead of an OLED panel “to keep costs down”.

“The cheaper version’s aluminum edges won’t necessarily be the same colour as the coloured glass back, simplifying production. The lower-end device will be Apple’s second attempt at differentiating its phones partly by colour. This year’s lower-cost iPhone will use aluminum edges, retaining a premium feel,” reads the Bloomberg report.

Kuo claims that the 6.1-inch iPhone will ship “slightly later” than the two OLED models. The analyst cites its production schedule, according to which the iPhone model will be made available in October, compared to OLED variants scheduled to launch in September. To recall, iPhone 8 series along with iPhone X was launched in September last year, but the flagship model did not go on sale until November.

