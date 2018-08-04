Apple iPhone X 2018 LCD model to have dual-SIM variant, could be limited to China: Report

Apple iPhone X 2018 dual-SIM option could only be available on the affordable 6.1-inch LCD iPhone model. The report adds that the variant is expected to be limited to China. Apple iPhone X 2018 dual-SIM option could only be available on the affordable 6.1-inch LCD iPhone model. The report adds that the variant is expected to be limited to China.

Apple is said to launch three iPhone X 2018 models in September -6.5-inch and 5.8-inch OLED versions as well as 6.1-inch LCD variant. As per a previous 9to5Mac report, at least one of the three variants could come with a dual-SIM option as well, a first on any iPhone ever. Now, a report Taiwan’s United Daily News claims that dual-SIM option could only be available on the affordable 6.1-inch LCD iPhone model. The report adds that the variant is expected to be limited to China, which means India will not get the dual-SIM iPhone model.

The United Daily News report quotes sources with supplier Foxconn, who told the site that new iPhone models that are currently under production have four separate codes. These include, 801, 802, 803, and 804. The fourth code is speculated to be that of Apple 6.1-inch LCD iPhone’s dual-SIM variant.

A reference to “second SIM status” and “second SIM tray status” was spotted by 9to5Mac in iOS 12 5 developer beta code. The latest information is in line with a Bloomberg report, that claims the LCD or budget variant of iPhone X 2018 will be made available in dual-SIM variant in select markets. Apple has not made details of a dual-SIM iPhone variant official, and it remains to be seen if the new SIM option will be restricted to China or make it across other markets as well.

In addition to three new iPhone models, Apple is also expected to launch Apple Watch series 4 in September. Rumours also claim a new MacBook Air and AirPods 2 could be unveiled at the event as well. Just like the original iPhone X, the two new OLED versions are expected to sport bezel-less display, a glass back design, and FaceID. The LCD variant is expected with a metal back design similar to that of iPhone 7 series.

