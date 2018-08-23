Apple iPhone X 2018 series, iPhone 6.1-inch LCD model: Expected launch date, specs and more

Apple iPhone 2018, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 6.1-inch LCD variant could launch on Spetember 12. Here’s a look at the expected price, specifications, and features. Apple iPhone 2018, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 6.1-inch LCD variant could launch on Spetember 12. Here’s a look at the expected price, specifications, and features.

Apple is expected to launch three iPhone models this year, two which will be in the iPhone X series with an OLED display and an affordable iPhone with an LCD display. If one goes by a report on German site Macerkopf.de, the launch event could happen on September 12 with pre-orders for the phones starting as early as September 14.

Though Apple has officially confirmed details of its upcoming devices, we are seeing more leaks around the 2018 iPhone models. The Cupertino technology giant will also announce finals version of iOS 12 as well as Apple Watch Series 4, an entry-level MacBook Air variant, AirPods 2, Mac Mini as well as new iPad models with Face ID feature.

Apple iPhone X Plus is said to be the most expensive variant with a 6.5-inch OLED screen. This could also be the largest iPhone ever. The second OLED variant will reportedly be called iPhone X 2018 and it will ship with a 5.8-inch screen. Some reports claim the new iPhone X series will be called iPhone X2, but that remains to be seen.

A third model with LCD display or the successor to iPhone SE as some reports are calling it, will get a 6.1-inch screen. Details on Apple Watch Series 4 have also been leaked, claiming the device will sport a screen bigger than its predecessor Watch Series 3. Ahead of Apple’s event, let us take a look at everything we know so far:

Apple 2018 iPhone: Expected price, launch and sale date

Apple’s iPhone models of 2018 will launch at an event on September 12, if one goes by a report on Macerkopf.de. The phones will be up for pre-order within two days of launch, on September 14. The site quotes information from two German carriers. The new iPhone models are said to go on sale from September 21.

As for pricing, research firm TrendForce estimates that iPhone X Plus could have a starting price of $999, which is around Rs 70,064 on conversion. This will be the most expensive 2018 iPhone model. Apple iPhone X 2018 could start at $899, which is approximately Rs 62,943. Both the phones will reportedly be available in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities.

Finally, the low-cost 6.1-inch iPhone is expected to be available in two storage capacities: 64GB and 256GB. As per TrendForce, Apple will price the 6.1-inch iPhone between $699 and $749 (Rs 49,024 – Rs 52,531).

Apple iPhone 6.1-inch LCD with dual-SIM: Expected specifications

Apple iPhone 6.1-inch LCD model is said to be a budget variant, that will also launch with dual-SIM functionality in China. In fact, a report from Russian media outlet Hi-tech.mail, which quotes Apple’s Xcode software, suggests that the phone could actually be a successor to iPhone SE that was launched in 2016.

Apple iPhone 6.1-inch LCD variant is expected to feature a bezel-less display with iPhone X-like notch on top. The phone will also include Face ID, though it will likely ditch the 3D Touch feature. Apple’s Xcode software hints at a DCI-P3 LCD panel, and an older A10 chipset that we saw on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The phone could feature 3GB RAM as well. Unlike the upcoming 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch OLED iPhone, the 6.1-inch model could feature single rear and front cameras.

Apple iPhone LCD version could also be the first iPhone model ever to offer dual-SIM support. As per a report by Taiwan’s United Daily News, the dual-SIM iPhone will be limited to China, which means India will not this variant. Of course, there’s no official confirmation and we will have to wait for launch to know more.

Apple iPhone X Plus to support Apple Pencil: Expected specifications

For the first time, Apple could announce a stylus with iPhone model and Apple iPhone X Plus will be the first variant to get Apple Pencil support. The stylus support could be limited to OLED iPhone version, according to a TrendForce report. In addition, the premium iPhone X Plus, which is also speculated to be the most expensive 2018 iPhone out the three, and it will ship with 512GB storage space. If the information turns out to be true, this is the first time iPhone could feature stylus support or 512GB storage.

Apple iPhone X Plus will reportedly be targeted towards business users, and it will be available in three storage capacities – 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. The RAM will be 4GB, as per the report. Apple officially does not reveal the RAM size on its phones.

Apple iPhone X Plus will continue with a dual-rear camera at the back as well as the Face ID feature, and a notch on top of the screen just like the original iPhone X. The phone is said to sport a similar glass and metal design and vertically stacked dual-rear cameras. However, iPhone X Plus bezels on the new phone could be reduced.

Finally, Forbes had shared leaked schematics of the iPhone X Plus, which reveal triple rear cameras with enhanced zoom. However, this seems unlikely, and Apple could hold this feature for its 2019 iPhone models.

Apple iPhone X 2018: Expected specifications

Apple iPhone X 2018 could feature a design similar to iPhone X. This could be the iPhone X with the least changes in terms of overall design. The display could be the same 5.8-inch OLED with a notch on top and Face ID on the front. The dual-rear cameras will be aligned vertically, as seen on the original phone. As per leaks, Apple’s upcoming phones could be powered by the company’s new A12 chip, compared to A11 Bionic chip on the iPhone 8 series and iPhone X 2017.

What else will Apple launch on September 12?

In addition to the new iPhone models, Apple is also expected to launch Watch Series 4 at the event. Apple Watch Series 4 will come with 15 per cent larger display as compared to Watch Series 3, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The new Apple Watch is expected with new sensors for health monitoring and a longer battery life as well as solid state buttons. It will ship with watchOS 5.

An entry-level MacBook Air, MacBook, Mac Mini, iPads with FaceID, AirPods 2 are also speculated to launch at the September 12 event.

