Apple iPhone X 2018: Dual SIM, triple cameras for iPhone X Plus and all we know so far

Apple iPhone X 2018, iPhone X Plus and budget iPhone X (iPhone 9 as some are calling it) are expected to be launched in September. Ahead of their official debut, we are seeing more leaks around the upcoming phones. A 9to5Mac report claims that Apple will launch a dual-SIM variant of iPhone X, a first on any iPhone ever. Also, triple rear cameras for iPhone X Plus is also expected. A triple camera setup was first seen on Huawei P20 Pro. Apple will likely announce two iPhone X 2018 models with an OLED display, while a third budget variant will have an LCD screen.

Apple iPhone X 2018 iPhone models are expected to feature a design similar to the current iPhone X. As for the pricing, the starting price of iPhone 9 is expected to be around $600, which is around Rs 41,000 on conversion. However, some reports have also claimed as low as $400-$500. Ahead of September launch, let us take a look at everything we know about iPhone X 2018, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X budget variant:

Apple iPhone X 2018 dual-SIM variant

Apple iPhone X 2018 series could include a dual-SIM variant as well. A reference to “second SIM status” and “second SIM tray status” was spotted in iOS 12 5 developer beta code, and this was spotted by 9to5Mac. Though there is another reference to a dual-SIM device, Apple is speculated to launch at least one of its three iPhones with dual-SIM functionality.

As per a Bloomberg report, the LCD or budget variant of iPhone X 2018 will be made available in dual-SIM variant in select markets. If one goes by the reports, then this could be the first time that Apple introduces a dual-SIM iPhone model. It remains to be seen if the new SIM option will be restricted to Asian markets like India and China or make it across other markets as well.

Apple iPhone with dual-SIM capabilities is highly anticipated and the variant could help boost sales in countries like India, where it has less than 2 per cent market share. Of course, Apple is yet to officially confirm this feature. We will have to wait for an official launch to know more.

Apple iPhone X Plus with triple rear cameras?

According to Forbes, which also shared leaked schematics of the iPhone X Plus, the phone will feature a vertically-stacked triple camera configuration. The schematics reveal three grooves, said to house triple rear cameras. However, some reports claim the feature will only be available on iPhone models of 2019. Macrumors quotes a research note from Deutsche Securities analyst Lu Jialin, according to whom the third lens is expected to have a longer focal length for enhanced zoom. It will support 3X optical zoom is what the report claims.

Notably, Apple iPhone 7 Plus was the first iPhone model to come with a dual camera setup. It was followed by the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. Apple iPhone X features a combination of dual 12MP cameras, where one is a wide-angle lens and other is a telephoto lens. So far, we have seen triple rear cameras on Huawei P20 Pro, which includes a primary sensor, a telephoto lens, and a monochrome lens.

Apple iPhone X 2018 series expected specifications and features

Apple iPhone X OLED models for 2018 could include a 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus and a 5.8-inch iPhone X 2018. A 6.1-inch LCD variant is expected as well. Just like the original iPhone X, the two new OLED versions are expected to sport bezel-less display, a glass back design, and FaceID.

The LCD variant is expected with a metal back design similar to that of iPhone 7 series. It will not support wireless charging, according to reports. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims the cheapest version of iPhone X will sport a stronger display thanks to Cover Glass Sensor (CGS) process. The phone could ditch the 3D Touch and Touch ID features.

Apple iPhone X Plus phone could come with triple rear cameras. It remains to be seen what sort of camera configuration the high-end phone launches with. The Face ID feature will also continue on the front along with the notch. The devices could come with bigger batteries, when compared to the previous-generation iPhone X. According to Kuo, the 5.8-inch iPhone 2018 model could come with a battery capacity of between 2,900mAh and 3,000mAH. The overall battery capacity in the 6.1-inch LCD model is speculated to increase as well.

Apple iPhone X 2018 series expected price

In terms of pricing, Kuo predicts the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone model could launch with a starting price tag of $600 to $700. The 5.8-inch OLED iPhone X successor is estimated to cost $800 for base storage model, while the 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus price is speculated to be close to $900 to $1,000.

