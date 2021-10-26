Apple iPhone SE Plus could launch next year, iPhone SE 3 postponed: Report

Apple is expected to launch its latest smartphone in the SE series next year. As per a report by analyst Ross Young, the company may launch the iPhone SE Plus with 5G connectivity support in 2022.

It was previously believed that Apple was working on releasing the successor to the iPhone SE (2020), next year with the launch of the iPhone SE 3.

Now, as per the latest report by Young, the launch of the iPhone SE 3 is pushed back to 2024 and Apple could instead launch the iPhone SE Plus in 2022. The tipster has posted the same on Twitter.

We now hear the next LCD iPhone will be introduced in 2022 and called the SE Plus with the same 4.7″ LCD as the 8 along with 5G. We hear the iPhone SE3 with a 5.7″ – 6.1″ LCD is now pushed to 2024. https://t.co/9gxiAAk8Yi — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 25, 2021

The iPhone SE Plus may pack a 4.7-inch LCD display and will come with 5G connectivity as per the report by Young.

The iPhone SE 3 which is now expected to launch in 2024 will reportedly feature an LCD display between 5.7 and 6.1 inches. Another recent report has suggested that the third generation Apple iPhone SE is expected to feature a design that is similar to the iPhone XR.

This could mean that the upcoming iPhone SE 3 would be the first iPhone to feature the bezel-less, notch-bearing design with FaceID.

We do not know much more about the specifications and features of the upcoming iPhone SE Plus and iPhone SE 3. As per an earlier report by Nikkei Asia, which cited several sources, Apple is expected to launch a low-cost iPhone with an A15 Bionic SoC and Qualcomm’s X60 modem.

As of know, we do not know the exact launch date of the upcoming iPhone SE Plus or the iPhone SE 3, but more details could surface in the months to come.