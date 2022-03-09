Apple iPhone SE 5G vs Apple iPhone SE 2020: Key differences 

Apple’s much anticipated iPhone SE 5G is now official. The company announced the phone at its Spring event along with its most powerful desktop to date, the Mac Studio and a new Studio display. It also revealed a new iPad Air 5G with the M1 processor. We take a look at what has changed with the iPhone SE in 2022, compared to the earlier 2020 version.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 vs iPhone SE 2020: Price difference

When the older iPhone SE launched in India, the starting price was Rs 42,500. The phone is currently retailing for Rs 29,999 on Flipkart, though Apple has officially pulled this from its website.

The new iPhone SE (2022) starts at Rs 43,900 in India for the base 64GB version, while the 128GB version costs Rs 48,900. The 256GB version will cost Rs 58,900. The new iPhone SE comes in midnight, starlight and PRODUCT RED colour options.

Apple’s website already has trade-in options for the iPhone SE, and it will start at Rs 34,900 if you have an older phone to exchange. The deal will be better if this older device is an iPhone. Apple iPhone SE (2022) is open for pre-orders from March 11 and goes on sale on March 18.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 vs iPhone 2020: Design, display

The older iPhone SE launched in three colours: black, white and (PRODUCT)RED. This year’s iPhone has slightly different colours compared to the previous version as we’ve highlighted above.

The older iPhone SE had an aerospace-grade aluminium and glass body with an all-black front, and while this continues on the iPhone SE 2022, there are subtle changes. Apple says the glass on the front and back is the toughest they have used to date. This is the same glass as seen on the back of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 so it should ensure better durability. The new iPhone SE continues with the IP67 dust and water resistance rating.

Just like the original iPhone SE, the new iPhone SE 5G has the same 4.7-inch display. The display resolution remains 1334 x 750-pixel at 326 PPI. This is a True Tone display with support for a Wide colour display (P3) and Haptic Touch. It has a maximum brightness of 625 nits.

Apple has retained the Home button on the front with support for Touch ID fingerprint scanner.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 vs iPhone 2020: Processor, camera, battery

The iPhone SE 2022 gets a big upgrade in terms of processor and improvements to the camera as well as battery life. The iPhone SE 2022 now runs the A15 Bionic processor, the same as the iPhone 13 series. The processor has a 6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, a 4-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. The phone is also 5G ready. The older iPhone SE 2020 was powered by the A13 Bionic processor.

Apple has also made improvements to the camera on the iPhone SE 2022, though it continues with the single camera at the back. The iPhone SE 2022 continues with the 12MP wide camera and f/1.8 aperture. The front camera remains 7MP. Again the improvements are mostly driven by software and thanks to the improved image signal processor (ISP) that the A15 brings to the new iPhone SE.

The rear camera has a digital zoom of up to 5x. The portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control was also present in the previous generation. Both phones have OIS or

Optical image stabilisation as well. But the new iPhone SE gets support for Apple’s more advanced software camera features such as Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion. The company had added these to the iPhone 13 series.

With Smart HDR 4, Apple’s camera software uses what the company calls “intelligent segmentation” to apply “different adjustments for colour, contrast, and noise to the subject versus the background.” This ensures better skin tones when taking photos of people.

The ‘Photographic Styles’ feature allows users to bring their personal photo preferences to every image. So those who prefer more vivid or muted colours can pick as they prefer in the settings.

Finally, Apple’s Deep Fusion technology uses “advanced machine learning to do pixel-by-pixel processing, optimising for texture, details, and noise in every part of the photo,” according to the company. Apple also claims that the image signal processor in A15 Bionic “delivers significantly improved videos with reduced noise, particularly in low light, with better white balance and truer skin tone.”

Regarding the battery, Apple does not reveal the size. But Apple says A15 ensures that the battery life is even better on the iPhone SE. Officially Apple states that the iPhone SE 2022 has up to 15 hours of battery life with video playback. This is supposed to be two hours more than the previous iPhone SE.

The iPhone SE is compatible with Qi-certified chargers for wireless charging, and also supports 20W fast charging as other devices from Apple. Finally, Apple iPhone SE is also 5G ready, which was missing from the previous generation. And, yes it will run iOS 15. According to Apple, the new iPhone SE will continue to get iOS support for the coming years.