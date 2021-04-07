Apple iPhone SE 3 leaks: Here’s everything we know so far

Apple’s compact iPhone SE lineup is quite popular around many parts of the world. The smaller iPhones offer a compact experience with a smaller, near-ancient big-bezel screen clubbed with a body with just the necessary features. Succeeding the iPhone SE 2020, the second rendition of the phone, Apple is reportedly set to make the third phone in the series in 2022.

The new iPhone SE, which could be called the iPhone SE 3, or iPhone SE 2022, could continue with the small chassis, small screen formula. A recent tweet by Ross Young, Lead Analyst of DisplaySearch and DSCC, suggests that the new iPhone SE will launch with a 4.7-inch screen again. With a screen that small, we could also leave behind hopes of seeing a high-refresh-rate implementation

Young also shares that Apple could possibly launch another phone in 2023 with a 6.1-inch screen that could, for the first time in Apple history, feature a punch-hole display rather than a notch. Check out the tweet here.

Apple LCD iPhone leak, we now hear the next LCD iPhone SE will remain at 4.7″ in 2022. Some rumors that it may have 5G with Sub-6 GHz as well. Also hearing about a 6.1″ version in 2023 with punch hole rather than a notch. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 1, 2021

Coming back to the rumoured iPhone SE 3, Young shares that the 4.7-inch display phone could also feature 5G support. However, as per the tip, this is just sub-6GHz 5G and not mmWave, which is still expected to be limited to the top iPhone variants of the year. Like the iPhone SE 2020, the next SE could also come with the same Apple A14 Bionic chipset that we saw on the iPhone 12 series.

No home button

As per some recently leaked concept renders by Slovakian blog Svetapple.sk, the new Apple iPhone SE could also feature an all-display chassis design with no home button on the bottom, despite the small screen. This implementation could mean Apple could move the Touch ID fingerprint scanner to the power button as it did with its recent iPad Air.

What’s even more interesting is that the renders show no notch on the new iPhone SE 3. Instead, we see a centre-aligned punch-hole notch housing the front camera. Note that these renders, however, are unofficial and by no means guarantee the design we could see on the final iPhone SE 3.