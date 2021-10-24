Apple iPhone SE 3 could look like the iPhone XR, report says

A new report suggests that the third generation Apple iPhone SE will have its design based on the iPhone XR. This would also suggest that the iPhone SE 3 could be the first iPhone to feature the bezel-less, notch-bearing design with FaceID instead of TouchID.

Apple’s iPhone SE series has been known to pick up older designs of the iPhone series and turn it into newer phones with modern processors. The iPhone SE second generation was based off the body of the iPhone 8, which also happened to be the last non-SE iPhone to feature the big-bezel, TouchID style design.

The iPhone XR was more affordable than the other iPhones it launched with and it still offers the modern design that devices like the iPhone SE second generation lack.

The report also makes sense as the iPhone SE series is one of the few Apple lineups that still uses TouchID and a report from earlier this year suggested that the company is planning to move all of its devices, including the MacBooks to FaceID.

The report from ‘mydrivers.com’ by no means could be a confirmation of the design or even the existence of a new iPhone SE. However, the clues do make sense if you consider the Cupertino-based company’s past track record of recycling designs.

We should have more leaks or official details of the phones as we head closer to spring 2022, which is when the phone could be expected to launch.