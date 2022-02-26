Apple iPhone SE 3 could be priced starting at $300, suggests new report

Apple is expected to launch its next affordable iPhone, the iPhone SE 3 (or iPhone SE 5G) later this year. Many reports have suggested that the brand could launch the phone in March, and the devices itself is expected to retain its design from the iPhone SE 2020. However, a new development now suggests that the iPhone SE 3 could be priced at $300.

Analyst John Donovan has hinted at the new iPhone SE 3 launching with a price tag of $300 (about Rs 22,500) as per a report by Investor’s Business Daily. This is a price that’s even lower than that of the iPhone SE 2020.

The iPhone SE 3 is expected to launch with a newer, 5G-enabled processor that is faster than the one on the iPhone SE 2020. Apart from the processor, the iPhone SE 3 is also expected to launch with better battery life and better cameras, so we wouldn’t be too sure of the $300 price.

As per the same report, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives thinks Apple will stick with the $399 starting price.

If Apple is planning to launch the phone this summer, we could be getting official launch details soon enough. Meanwhile, we suggest you take this rumoured price tag with a grain of salt. However, many previous reports have pointed at what to expect from the new iPhone SE in terms of specifications. Check it out below.

Apple iPhone SE 3: What we know so far

The Apple iPhone SE 3, which could also be called the iPhone SE 2022 or the iPhone SE 5G, is expected to be powered by an Apple A15 Bionic chip, which would bring 5G capabilities to the phone.

A previous report by 9to5Mac also suggested that the new iPhone SE 3 could drop support for Apple’s MagSafe tech. The report adds that the new iPhone SE will support Qi wireless charging and retain the design of its 2020 counterpart, but will not come with MagSafe, one of the best features of the iPhone 13 series.

While an exact launch date remains unknown, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has suggested that we could see a launch event around March 8, where Apple could also launch the iPad Air.