iPhone SE (2020) vs Galaxy S10 Lite: Which one should you get?

The new iPhone SE is here, and it resembles a lot like 2017’s iPhone 8. As expected, the cheaper model lacks many of the features found on the iPhone 11. However, Apple’s new budget iPhone is a surprisingly powerful smartphone for Rs 42,500. But the iPhone SE isn’t the only smartphone in the premium mid-range segment that’s incredibly powerful. Samsung offers the Galaxy S10 Lite, a flagship-like smartphone but without a flagship price.

So which one should you get? Let’s find out.

Apple iPhone SE price in India: Starts Rs 42,500 (64GB)

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite price in India: Rs 42,142 (128GB)

iPhone SE (2020) vs Galaxy S10 Lite: Design and display

Both phones look completely different, so it is easy to spot the difference between the two. The iPhone SE’s design language is the same as the iPhone 8, meaning you will find a physical Home button (Touch ID) and a bezel above the screen. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S10 Lite has a modern-looking design where the design is an edge to edge with an exception of a small punch hole in the screen. The Galaxy S10 Lite also has the optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

Not just the physical appearance, the two phones are a lot different in terms of screen size. The Galaxy S10 Lite has a 6.7-inch screen, whereas the iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch screen. The iPhone SE is smaller and can be used with one single hand.

The back of the handsets also shows some noticeable differences. The iPhone SE’s rear is made of glass, whereas the Galaxy S10 Lite has a plastic back. Though surprisingly, the Galaxy S10 Lite doesn’t have wireless charging or IP rating. The iPhone SE, on the other hand, is IP67 rated as well as supports wireless charging. Neither of the phones comes with a headphone jack.

The iPhone SE is available in Black, White and (PRODUCT)RED. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S10 Lite is available in Prism Blue, Prism Black and Prism White colour options.

You will find a 4.7-inch Retina HD screen on the iPhone SE. The display should be good for most people but don’t expect the screen to be as bright and colourful as the Galaxy S10 Lite’s 6.7-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display.

iPhone SE (2020) vs Galaxy S10 Lite: Cameras

Aside from the screen size and resolution, Apple has also put a single camera on the SE, opting for a single 12MP wide-angle camera. Thankfully, the new SE has portrait Lighting with six effects and optical image stabilization. Plus, you will find True Tone flash and 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, and 60 fps. Meanwhile, the S10 Lite has a 48MP primary snapper in addition to a 12MP ultra-wide camera as well as a 5MP macro sensor. Like the iPhone SE, the Galaxy S10 Lite too captures 4K at 60fps.

iPhone SE (2020) vs Galaxy S10 Lite: Performance

The iPhone SE has the A13 Bionic, which means the performance is comparable to the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, Apple’s most powerful smartphones to date. Apple said the phone has better battery life and can charge up to 50 per capacity in 30 minutes. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S10 Lite has the same Snapdragon 855 processor as last year’s Galaxy S10 series. It’s worth keeping in mind that, the iPhone SE has only 3GB RAM whereas the Galaxy S10 Lite has 8GB RAM.

Samsung offers 128GB in the base model of the Galaxy S10 Lite, along with a slot for an SD card. Meanwhile, the entry-level SE has a respectable 64GB of storage.

iPhone SE (2020) vs Galaxy S10 Lite: Software

Apple’s iPhone SE runs iOS 13 and it will be upgraded to iOS 14 later this year. iOS is known for smooth and user friendly experience. The Galaxy S10 Lite, on the other hand, runs One UI 2 based on Android 10. One big advantage of owning an iPhone is guaranteed software updates for minimum 3 years. Another difference between the two phones lies in update speed. Samsung is slowest to push updates out.

iPhone SE (2020) vs Galaxy S10 Lite: Battery

The battery life for the new iPhone SE is about the same as the iPhone 8. It should be enough to last the day with moderate usage. As far as the Galaxy S10 Lite is concerned, Samsung has used a 4500mAh battery, which promises to last more than a day on a single charge.

iPhone SE (2020) vs Galaxy S10 Lite: Early verdict

Both the iPhone SE and Galaxy S10 Lite are targeting the premium mid-range market. However, not all consumers are alike in their preferences and choices. If you are planning to buy a budget iPhone, get the iPhone SE (2020). It features the same chipset as the more expensive model and features an excellent 12MP camera. The phone is compact and can be used with a single hand. A lot of people would want a phone that fits in their pocket.

As far as the Galaxy S10 Lite is concerned, the phone is made for those who want extra features such as better display, bigger battery, multiple cameras and Android, most importantly. This is the best Galaxy smartphone Samsung offers in the premium mid-range segment.

