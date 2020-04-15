Apple iPhone SE 2020 launched in India, starts at Rs 42,500

Apple’s iPhone SE 2020 is the company’s first budget iPhone after the 2016’s iPhone SE. Apple’s iPhone SE 2020 is the company’s first budget iPhone after the 2016’s iPhone SE.

Apple has launched the iPhone SE, a new low-cost iPhone in 2020. The new iPhone will help address the mid-range smartphone segment, something Apple has been eyeing for quite some time. The iPhone SE starts at Rs 42,500 and will start shipping in India soon.

The iPhone SE looks a lot like the iPhone 8. The handset has a 4.7-inch Retina screen and comes with 64GB or 12GGB or 256GB of internal storage. The affordable iPhone is powered by an A13 chipset, the same chip currently powers the iPhone 11, and the old Home button, known as Touch ID, instead of Face ID. The device has a single 12MP camera on the back.

The new iPhone SE succeeds the original iPhone SE, which was launched in 2016. That phone had a 4-inch screen and was on a compact side. It retailed for $399.

A low-cost iPhone makes sense for Apple. The iPhone SE could be a big seller in a market like India. Although Apple has a huge fan following in that market, the company needs an affordable iPhone to stay in the competition. In India, Xiaomi is the number one smartphone player which has close to 28 per cent market share.

The new iPhone SE essentially replaces the iPhone 8. The new phone will come in black, white, and Product Red.

