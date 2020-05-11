Apple iPhone SE (2020) at Rs 38,900: Here’s how you can get it

Both HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards users will be able to avail the offer. Apple is yet to announce the release date of the iPhone SE 2020 in India. (Image: Apple) Both HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards users will be able to avail the offer. Apple is yet to announce the release date of the iPhone SE 2020 in India. (Image: Apple)

Apple’s recently announced iPhone SE 2020 will be available for purchase in India very soon. The iPhone is already listed on Flipkart with a coming soon banner. The registrations for the iPhone SE 2020 have already begun in the country. Meanwhile, Apple has announced that consumers will be able to get the iPhone SE at a discounted price of Rs 38,900 in the country when the device goes on sale.

Apple has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer Rs 3,600 cashback to the buyers which will bring down the price of the iPhone SE 2020 to Rs 38,900. Both HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards users will be able to avail the offer. Apple is yet to announce the release date of the iPhone SE 2020 in India.

iPhone SE 2020 price in India

In India the iPhone SE 2020 comes in three variants: 64GB at Rs 42,500, 128GB at Rs 47,800 and lastly, 256GB model at Rs 58,300. After applying the HDFC bank offer consumers will be able to get the iPhone SE 2020 64GB model at Rs 38,900, 128GB storage model at Rs 44,200, and 256GB storage at Rs 54,700. The new iPhone SE comes in three colours: Black, White and PRODUCT RED.

With the iPhone SE 2020 Apple aims to take on the likes of OnePlus 8 that is priced at Rs 41,999 for the base model. OnePlus 8 is up for pre-order and should be available for purchase very soon. The release date is yet to be revealed by the brand.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd