Apple iPhone SE 2 will start at $399, to come in 64GB and 128GB options: Kuo

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF Securities has revealed that the iPhone SE 2 could start at a price of $399 when it launches and will come in 64GB or 128GB storage variants. Kuo made the predictions in a new research note, details for which have been revealed by 9to5Mac.

Advertising

The Apple analyst had previously said that the iPhone SE 2 will have a design closer to the older iPhone 8 and will help drive volumes for Apple in the first quarter of 2020. This means the iPhone SE 2 will have a bigger 4.7-inch display compared to the 4-inch screen on the original variant.

According to the latest note, Kuo says the iPhone SE 2 will have three colour options: silver, space gray and red. The iPhone SE 2 is expected to come with the latest A13 chip and 3 GB RAM, according to Kuo’s predictions. This would also mean it is running the same powerful processor as the latest iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series.

Further, the iPhone SE 2 will not get the 3D Touch feature, which Apple has already removed from the iPhone 11 series, so this is not surprising, notes the report. Kuo said in his note that Apple has told suppliers to produce between two-four million iPhone SE 2 units per month. Kuo expects the company to sell more than 30 million units of these phones across 2020, adds the report.

Advertising

Read more: iPhone 11, iPhone SE 2 to boost sales in Q1 2020: Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

The iPhone SE 2 will likely continue with a single camera at the back, though Apple could introduce the Portrait mode on the device like it did with the iPhone XR, which also had a single lens. Given it will run the A13 chipset, it could also come come with the Night Mode feature.

According to Kuo, the iPhone SE 2 is targeted at iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus users who did not get the upgrade to iOS 13. With A13 chipset, the iPhone SE 2 will support all the features one sees on the latest iPhones, including Apple’s Arcade and this could make it appealing to those with an older iPhone, who want to upgrade, but don’t wish to spend the high price for an iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 also.

Previously, Kuo had said that Apple will sell 10 per cent more iPhones in the first quarter of 2020 due to iPhone SE 2. Apple iPhone SE 2 is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2020, according to previous reports.