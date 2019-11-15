Apple iPhone SE 2 launch in first half of 2020, iPad Pro to get 3D cameras: Kuo

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo with TF International Securities has released a new research note, which talks about the iPad Pro 2020 lineup, and also reiterates that the iPhone SE 2 will indeed be launching in the first half of 2020. Kuo has talked about the iPad Pro’s camera getting 3D sensing capabilities at the back, which was earlier reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Advertising

According to MacRumors, which has accessed Kuo’s latest note, the iPhone SE 2 will come in the first half of 2020 with a 4.7-inch display and Touch ID. The design is expected to be similar to the iPhone 8, but it will run the newer A13 chipset and will have 3GB RAM on board.

Kuo had earlier said the price will be $399 for the iPhone SE 2 for 64GB storage. Colours expected are Space Gray, Silver, and Red, according to the Apple analyst.

Regarding, the iPad Pro in 2020, Kuo had said Apple will use time-of-flight sensor at the back to generate 3D maps. The time-of-flight sensors measure time that it takes for light to bounce off of objects in a room. This 3D system will be part of the rear camera, said the analyst’s note.

Advertising

According to the Bloomberg report, the iPad Pro will have dual cameras at the back. The 3D system will be more advanced than FaceID on the front. It will support the next-generation of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences. Users will be able to create 3D representations of rooms, objects, and people.

Apple iPhone SE 2: Everything we know so far

Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE 2 is expected to drive a bulk of the volumes in the first quarter of 2020. Kuo had previously predicted that the iPhone SE 2 will hit at least a total of 20 million shipments for all of 2020, which would be a sizeable contribution to the iPhone shipments.

The iPhone SE 2 will be more like the iPhone 8 with a glass body at the back, and a 4.7-inch LCD HD display. The original iPhone SE had a 4-inch screen in line with the older iPhones like the iPhone 5, 5s series. The iPhone SE 2 will be powered by the newer processor though, according to Kuo’s predictions.

The iPhone SE 2 will run the A13 chipset from Apple, which is also seen on the iPhone 11 series. The reason for the latest chipset is likely that Apple will be targeting users still holding on to older iPhones like the iPhone 6, 6s or even the original iPhone SE devices. With the affordable iPhone SE 2, it could offer them a faster option with all the latest features. The iPhone SE 2 with its latest processor will also support all the new features of iOS 13, including its Apple Arcade gaming service. The older iPhone 6 phones do not run iOS 13.

The iPhone SE 2 is expected to come with a $399 price in 64GB or 128GB storage variants. Kuo predicted that the iPhone SE 2 will get 3GB RAM. The launch will likely take place in March, given Apple typically holds events at that time.