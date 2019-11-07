Apple iPhone SE 2 to ship at least 20 million units in 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF Securities has predicted the iPhone SE 2 to be a hit product for Apple. As per a report by AppleInsider, Kuo predicts that the upcoming smartphone will ship at least 20 million units in 2020 following its launch.

According to Kuo, the tentatively-titled ‘iPhone SE 2’ is expected to sell about the same volumes as to the iPhone SE somewhere between 20 million and 30 million given the popularity of the product. However, the predicted figures could hold true only if Apple launches the iPhone SE 2 in the first half of the next year as expected.

Earlier Kuo had revealed that the iPhone SE 2 could start at a price of $399 when it launches and will come in 64GB or 128GB storage variants. He predicts that the successor to the iPhone SE will have 3GB of RAM.

He also said that the new smartphone will have a design closer to the iPhone 8 and will help drive volumes for Apple in the first quarter of 2020. Kuo had also noted that the iPhone SE 2 will run the latest A13 processor, which also powers Apple’s top-end phones like the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro phones.

According to Kuo, Apple could be targeting iPhone 6 owners with the iPhone SE 2 given the iPhone 6 series has not got iOS 13. In the note, Kuo said that there may be ‘urgent replacement demand’ for users who want to upgrade to get the latest iOS 13 features.