Apple iPhone SE 2 to launch in 2020, will look like iPhone 8: Ming Chi-Kuo

Apple’s iPhone SE 2, successor the popular 4-inch iPhone SE, could launch in the first quarter of 2020 and will look like an iPhone 8 in terms of design. This was reported by noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo TF International Securities, who is known for his accurate predictions around the iPhone-maker.

Apple’s iPhone SE 2 has been rumoured for a while now, and according to Kuo’s note, which was accessed by 9to5Mac, this one will be a lot more powerful. The iPhone SE 2 will run the latest A13 processor from Apple, which is also powering the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro phones. It will come with 3GB RAM and the chassis will be like the iPhone 8.

The iPhone SE had a 4-inch screen, but the iPhone SE 2 will get a bigger 4.7-inch screen, given that’s the iPhone 8’s display size. Kuo has not predicted a price for the iPhone SE 2, though the original was launched $349 for 32GB.

In India, the iPhone SE originally launched in India at Rs 39,000 for the 16GB storage version. Later, Apple upgraded the storage for 32GB and the phone was retailing for as low as Rs 20,000 in India depending on the retailer, especially during festive sales. The iPhone SE was later manufactured in India, which resulted in a further price reduction.

According to Kuo, Apple could be targeting iPhone 6 owners with the iPhone SE 2 given the iPhone 6 series has not got iOS 13. In the note, Kuo said “there may be ‘urgent replacement demand’ for users who want to upgrade to get the latest iOS 13 features.”

The iPhone SE 2 could prove to be a faster replacement to the original iPhone SE and the older iPhone 6, even 6s series, though the latter has got iOS 13. After all if it runs the A13 Bionic chipset, it would mean the phone supports all the software features Apple has introduced on the newer iPhone 11 phones.

Apple is also rumoured to be hosting an event in October when a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, a new refreshed line of iPad Pro with triple cameras, a new Apple TV are expected among the key products. A new pair of AirPods 3 with noise-cancellation are also expected.