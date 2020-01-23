Waiting for “cheaper” Apple iPhone SE 2? It’s coming soon, and here’s all you should know

iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 could look similar to iPhone 8 (Representation image) iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 could look similar to iPhone 8 (Representation image)

This year will be different for Apple. You know why? Possibly you already know it but we repeat it here for people who still don’t know about the “affordable” iPhone. Yes, several reports have suggested that Apple is finally bringing its most awaited low-cost iPhone this year. It as supposed to come last year but the plan has now been postponed to 2020.

Reports so far have suggested that this iPhone will either be called iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2. Apple is still very silent about its so called “affordable” iPhone. However, considering the increasing buzz around this iPhone we can expect the Cupertino based company to talk about it in the coming days.

When will iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 launch?

So, when can we expect Apple to launch this affordable iPhone or iPhone 9 or (phew!) iPhone SE 2. According to a latest Bloomberg, the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 (let’s call it iPhone SE 2 in this story) will enter mass production as early as in the month of February.

The same report also revealed that the iPhone SE 2 will launch in March this year. However, there’s no specific launch date available as of yet. Considering the phone will enter mass production next month, we can expect it to be available for buying soon after the launch happens.

Details of iPhone SE 2 launch

What about the design of the iPhone SE 2?

Most leaks and renders have suggested that the iPhone SE successor will take design cues from iPhone 8. Which means expect iPhone SE 2 to come with thick bezels on the sides, and also TouchID, which will sit below the not-so-big screen. Some of the leaked renders have revealed that the iPhone SE 2 will not include a notch instead there will be thick bezels on all sides of the screen. So, don’t expect the iPhone SE 2 to offer a great visual experience while watching movies or playing games.

Leaked render of iPhone 9 (Image: Onleaks) Leaked render of iPhone 9 (Image: Onleaks)

Some rumours also said that unlike all the new iPhones this upcoming one will not feature Face ID. Well, this is understandable considering Apple wants to price the phone slightly lower when compared to other iPhones. This one is especially for consumers with slightly low budget who also want to own an iPhone, which currently appears to be a distant dream for them. For now, there are no details on the India launch of the iPhone SE 2.

More details on iPhone SE 2’s design

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously revealed that the iPhone SE 2 will come in three colours including –Space Grey, Red and Silver. The device is said to sport glass design, similar to the expensive iPhones. This means despite the low price users will be able to experience the premium design experience. The iPhone SE 2 is rumoured to come with single camera on the back as well as on the front.

iPhone SE 2 rumoured specifications

A lot has already been said about the iPhone SE 2 and the specifications the phone will pack. According to analyst Kuo, the iPhone SE 2 will come with A13 bionic chipset paired with 3GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage. Kuo further reveals that the iPhone SE 2 will come with a 4.7-inch LCD display. The phone is also expected to come with an updated LCP antenna for improved wireless performance.

In terms of camera, on the back the iPhone SE 2 is tipped to come with a 12MP image sensor on the back panel and 5MP or 7MP selfie camera on the front. For the iPhone SE 2, Apple is likely to use 1,700mAh battery inside.

How much could iPhone SE 2 cost?

Alongside revealing the specifications, Kuo has also predicted the price of the upcoming iPhone SE 2. According to him, the iPhone SE 2 will be priced around $399, which roughly translates to Rs 28,000. Although Kuo is mostly right with his predictions related to upcoming Apple products, we will still suggest you take this pricing with a pinch of salt and wait for Apple to confirm the price of the upcoming iPhone SE 2.

