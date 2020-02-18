Apple iPhone SE 2 could launch on this date

iPhone SE 2 could launch as early as next month (Image: svetapple.sk) iPhone SE 2 could launch as early as next month (Image: svetapple.sk)

When is the ‘affordable’ iPhone launching? We have heard a lot about the cheaper iPhone in the last few months but sadly Apple is yet to reveal official details about the phone. Rumours suggest that the affordable iPhone could either be called iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9. We will need to wait to know what the Cupertino major will finally call the phone. Adding to the pool of leaks and rumours, a new report coming from a German site iphone-ticker.de suggests that the iPhone SE 2 (let’s assume that will be the name) will launch at a March event.

If you are updated with the previous iPhone SE 2 leaks the March date appears to be about right. Past reports had also revealed that the iPhone SE 2 will launch in the month and go on sale some time in the month of April. The new report also reveals the same but the new information here is the launch and the available date.

Here’s how much the ‘affordable’ iPhone SE 2 could cost

According to the new report the iPhone SE 2 will launch on March 31 at a special Apple event. It is highly likely that the information is true given that the iPhone SE was also launched in the month of March back in 2017. The same report also reveals that the iPhone SE 2 will go on sale starting April 3. This availability date could possibly be for the US market. For now, there are no details available about the India launch of the iPhone SE 2.

Apple iPhone SE 2 makes sense for India

India is a price sensitive market and for this very reason it makes a lot more sense for Apple to bring the iPhone SE 2 to the country. The iPhone SE gained wide popularity in the country due to its affordable price and the same happened with the cheaper iPhone XR and the iPhone 11. Rumours suggest that the iPhone SE 2 will be priced at $399 which roughly translates to Rs 28,900.

The iPhone SE 2 is said to sport iPhone 8 like design, meaning expect the phone to come with glass design, Touch ID support, thick bezels, and no notch like some of the latest iPhones. Popular Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo previously said that the iPhone SE 2 will be a powerful device despite its affordable pricing. The iPhone SE 2 is said to use A13 bionic chipset paired with up to 3GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

