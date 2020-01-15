Apple iPhone SE 2: Touch ID, iPhone 8-like design, A13 Bionic and more

Apple iPhone SE 2 is said to sport a design similar to the iPhone 8, complete with a glass back cover and a 4.7-inch LCD screen. (Image: Reuters) Apple iPhone SE 2 is said to sport a design similar to the iPhone 8, complete with a glass back cover and a 4.7-inch LCD screen. (Image: Reuters)

Apple iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9, which is the successor to the 4-inch iPhone SE that launched in 2016 is perhaps among the most awaited ‘affordable’ iPhone models of 2020. Predictions so far have hinted at a release in the first quarter of 2020, though there is no official confirmation or an exact launch date as of now. But ahead of the official debut, rumours around iPhone SE 2 have surfaced online, which reveal some details of the device. Some also claim that the smartphone will come in two variants – the standard iPhone SE 2 and a bigger iPhone SE Plus. We take a look in detail everything we know about Apple iPhone SE 2 so far:

Apple iPhone SE 2: Design will be similar to iPhone 8

Apple iPhone SE 2 is said to sport a design similar to the iPhone 8, complete with a glass back cover and a 4.7-inch LCD screen. This means that iPhone SE 2 will have a bigger display compared to the 4-inch screen on the original iPhone SE. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities, iPhone SE 2 will be available in three colour options: silver, space gray and red.

Apple iPhone SE 2: A13 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM

The processor will perhaps be one of the biggest upgrades in the iPhone SE 2, which is said to ship with Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset that is powering the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. It is likely that the iPhone SE 2 would support the software features that Apple has introduced on the newer iPhone 11 phones. Apple iPhone SE 2 could come with 3GB RAM.

Apple SE 2: Single 12MP rear camera

Apple iPhone SE 2 will likely continue with a single camera at the back like the original iPhone SE, though with support for features like Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control like we saw iPhone XR, which also ships with a single back camera. The resolution of the camera is unclear at this point but reports hint at the same 12MP primary lens used in iPhone 11 series. Of course, there will be no ultra-wide or telephoto sensors. Thanks to A13 Bionic chipset, the iPhone SE 2 could also support Night Mode.

Apple iPhone SE 2 to feature Touch ID, no 3D Touch

Apple iPhone SE 2 will sport Touch ID Like the iPhone 11 lineup. Some reports also suggest that Touch ID will be included in the power button on the side like we saw on smartphones from Sony, Samsung, etc. However, this seems unlikely as the placement would mean the design would be different from iPhone models so far, which typically include Touch ID in the button at the bottom of the screen. Further, the budget iPhone will not feature 3D Touch, which is not surprising, given Apple has removed the feature from its latest iPhone 11 series as well.

Apple iPhone SE 2: Price to start at $399

Apple iPhone SE 2 price could start at $399 (Rs 28,000 approximately) for the base model with 64GB storage, Kuo has predicted. The smartphone will also be available in 128GB storage model as well. It seems like Apple could target those using the older iPhone models like iPhone 6, or even 6s given the affordable iPhone SE 2 will give them a chance to upgrade to a better camera, faster processor at an affordable price. The iPhone SE 2 with its latest processor will also support all the new features of iOS 13, including Apple Arcade gaming service. Notably, the older iPhone 6 devices do not run iOS 13.

Apple iPhone SE 2 Plus with Face ID, bigger display also in works?

Reports also suggest a bigger iPhone SE 2 variant with Face ID, which some are calling the iPhone SE 2 Plus could launch before the end of the year or early 2021. According to MacOtakara, the iPhone SE 2 Plus is being developed alongside the Touch ID model and it will feature Face ID as well as a bigger 5.4-inch LCD screen.

The Face ID could be embedded into a tiny notch on top as we saw on the iPhone XR. Further, the case size of iPhone SE 2 Plus could be the same as that of the iPhone 7, despite a bigger screen. However, the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as of now as we will need to wait for an official to know more.

