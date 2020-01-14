Apple iPhone SE 2 Face ID model with 5.4-inch screen in works: Report

Even though the Apple iPhone SE 2 Face ID variant will have a larger 5.4-inch display, the case size could be the same as that of the iPhone 7. Even though the Apple iPhone SE 2 Face ID variant will have a larger 5.4-inch display, the case size could be the same as that of the iPhone 7.

Apple could launch an iPhone SE 2 version with Face ID with a 5.4-inch LCD display and A13 Bionic chip. According to a report in MacOtakara, the iPhone SE 2 Face ID model is being developed alongside the Touch ID model that is speculated to sport a 4.7-inch LCD screen and a design similar to iPhone 8. To recall, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities also confirmed that iPhone SE 2 will look like iPhone 8 in terms of design with a glass back cover and feature a 4.7-inch screen.

Even though the Apple iPhone SE 2 Face ID variant will have a larger 5.4-inch display, the case size could be the same as that of the iPhone 7, the report added. This is because Apple could ditch thick bezels on top and bottom to accommodate a larger screen. The Face ID is expected to be included inside a notch on the top as we saw on iPhone XR, though there is no official confirmation at this point,

Further, the camera could be updated as well, both in terms of sensor size as well as specification. As per the report, which quoted Apple suppliers exhibiting at CES 2020, the iPhone SE 2 Face ID variant will have a slightly bigger back camera sensor, when compared to the iPhone 8, while the size of the LED True Tome flash will be the same as the iPhone 7.

This is not the first time we have heard about two iPhone SE 2 models. According to Digitimes, which quoted sources from Taiwan’s supply chain, the second iPhone SE 2 variant or iPhone SE 2 Plus as some are calling it, is expected to be unveiled before the end of the year or early 2021.

The report pegged the screen size as 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch and added that iPhone SE 2 Plus could sport a tiny notch on top of the display as well, which might explain the Face ID. But what seems confusing is that iPhone SE 2 Plus is said to include Touch ID as well that could be integrated into the power button on the side. Of course, we will wait for an official confirmation to know more. Meanwhile, the smaller iPhone SE 2 could launch in the first quarter of 2020.

