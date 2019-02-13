Apple iPhone SE 2 concept video shows edge-to-edge display, glass back

A new Apple iPhone SE 2 concept video on YouTube shows what the upcoming device could look like. A designer called Gunho Lee has made a concept video for ConceptsiPhone, that shows what most users might want to see in the second-generation iPhone SE: an edge-to-edge display, a notch and wireless charging.

The iPhone SE 2, based on the concept video, has fewer details. There’s no mention of the screen size, processor or price. The concept video only focuses on certain design elements of the phone. For instance, the imagined iPhone SE 2 has the same squared-off sides found in the iPhone 5, iPhone 5s and the original iPhone SE from Apple.

However, the biggest change we might see in the iPhone SE 2 will be the presence of FaceID instead of home button and TouchID as found in the iPhone SE. Le also believes that the iPhone SE 2 will also feature an edge-to-edge display, a notch and wireless charging support thanks to the glass back. This would make the iPhone SE2 closer to the iPhone X family of devices in terms of features.

Apple iPhone SE 2 has been rumoured for some time, but its release date is still a mystery to many. The original iPhone SE was launched back in 2016 and even till date the company continues to sell the ‘budget’ device in markets like India, where Apple’s struggle to grab the market share is evident.

Recent rumours say that Apple intends to launch the iPhone SE 2 sometime in the first half of 2019. As per any leak, take this information with a grain of salt, as nothing is certain until the phone is announced.