Apple iPhone, iPad, Watch Launch Event 2018 Live Streaming: How to watch livestream, India timings

Also read: Apple September Event 2018 date, India timing, venue, iPhone Xs and everything else to know

Apple will launch five devices at the Steve Jobs Theatre on September 12. These include the three iPhones: 5.8-inch iPhone Xs, the 6.1-inch iPhone Xr, and the 6.5-inch iPhone Xs Plus. The iPad Pro 12.9 (2018), as well as Apple watch Series 4 are also expected.

From the iPhone lineup to be announced, it is confirmed that these devices will run Apple A12 chip, and be based on iOS 12. Other confirmed details are the notched OLED display for the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Plus, that will have screen sizes of 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch respectively.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KCsOZhwclEE

Apple will also announce a new iPad on September 12, the iPad Pro 12.9 (2018). Among other things, the big change is that of Face ID being extended to this device, though users would have to note that this unlock feature might not work in Landscape mode.

Also, Apple Watch Series 4 will include a larger display, that will also show more information than earlier. While the screen will be able to handle as many as eight widgets, this Apple watch will ditch a physical button, to replace it with a solid state drive (SSD) button, that would be based on haptic feedback.