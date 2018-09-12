Apple iPhone, iPad, Watch Launch Event 2018 Live Streaming: How to watch livestream, India timings

Apple iPhone, iPad, Watch Launch Event 2018 Live Streaming: Apple will host its annual launch event at its headquarters in California. The event will see the global launch of the iPhone Xs, besides introducing new members if its iPad, Mac and wearables lineup. Viewers will also be able to see the company explain its new operating system, iOS 12, as well as the new Apple A12 chip, that will feature on its new devices. Apple had released a press invite with the launch details of iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Plus and iPhone Xr. The event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre, part of the company’s Apple Park base.
The time of the event is set for 10am PDT on September 12. For the launch event’s Indian viewers, this will translate to 10.30pm IST. Apple will host a livestream for their annual launch event, which will not be available on public platforms like YouTube. Instead, those who own Apple devices (iPhone/iPad/iPod/Mac) can watch the event through the Apple TV app, or by logging on to the Apple website from the Safari browser. Those who wish to catch the event from a Windows 10 PC may also do so, courtesy of the Edge browser.
At the Apple launch event, the prime focus will be on the company's most popular product: the iPhone. Apple will launch three new iPhones this year, which have been dubbed the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xr, and iPhone Xs Plus respectively. Building on the iPhone X, which was the world's first smartphone to have a notch over the display, the company can be expected to go further ahead in terms of specifications and functions of these iPhones. Rumours that are doing the rounds also indicate that the premium device, or iPhone Xs Plus, could cross the $1000 pricing that Apple had set for the iPhone X last September.
Like last year's event, Apple will hold the launch at the Steve Jobs Theatre, that is part of Apple Park in Cupertino, California. As per the official event invite, the show begins from 10am PDT, or 10.30pm IST. Until the last few weeks, the range of products that were to be showcased at today's event was speculative. Now, with reliable leaks having been made public, it can be said for sure that Apple will launch three new iPhones: iPhone Xs, iPhone Xr and iPhone Xs Plus; two new iPad Pros, a new MacBook Pro, two new Apple Watch Series 4 (of which one will be LTE compliant) and improved AirPods. On the software side, the Cupertino-based company will also announce the launch of iOS 12, as well as the working of Apple A12, its newest SoC.