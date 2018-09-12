Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
Live now

Apple iPhone, iPad, Watch Launch Event 2018 Live Streaming: How to watch livestream, India timings

Apple iPhone, iPad, Watch launch event 2018 live streaming in India online: As Apple prepares to launch the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Plus, iPhone Xr, the new iPad and Watch Series 4, here's how Indian viewers can catch the annoucements as they happen.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 12, 2018 8:21:07 am
apple, apple event, apple event live, apple event live streaming, apple event live streaming india, apple event india, apple event live stream, apple keynote event, apple keynote event live streaming, apple iphone, apple iphone xs, apple iphone xs plus, apple iphone xs plus live streaming, apple iphone xs price in india, apple iphone launch, apple iphone launch event, apple iphone launch event live streaming Apple Septemerb 12 launch event: Apple will launch its new lineup of iPhones and more at the event being held at its headquarters in California

Apple iPhone, iPad, Watch Launch Event 2018 Live Streaming: Apple will host its annual launch event at its headquarters in California. The event will see the global launch of the iPhone Xs, besides introducing new members if its iPad, Mac and wearables lineup. Viewers will also be able to see the company explain its new operating system, iOS 12, as well as the new Apple A12 chip, that will feature on its new devices. Apple had released a press invite with the launch details of iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Plus and iPhone Xr. The event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre, part of the company’s Apple Park base.

The time of the event is set for 10am PDT on September 12. For the launch event’s Indian viewers, this will translate to 10.30pm IST. Apple will host a livestream for their annual launch event, which will not be available on public platforms like YouTube. Instead, those who own Apple devices (iPhone/iPad/iPod/Mac) can watch the event through the Apple TV app, or by logging on to the Apple website from the Safari browser. Those who wish to catch the event from a Windows 10 PC may also do so, courtesy of the Edge browser.

Live Blog

Apple iPhone, iPad, Watch Launch Event 2018 Live Streaming: What to expect

08:21 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
Apple launch event 2018: Three iPhones to be introduced, with pricing expected to cross $1000

At the Apple launch event, the prime focus will be on the company's most popular product: the iPhone. Apple will launch three new iPhones this year, which have been dubbed the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xr, and iPhone Xs Plus respectively. Building on the iPhone X, which was the world's first smartphone to have a notch over the display, the company can be expected to go further ahead in terms of specifications and functions of these iPhones. Rumours that are doing the rounds also indicate that the premium device, or iPhone Xs Plus, could cross the $1000 pricing that Apple had set for the iPhone X last September.  

07:49 (IST) 12 Sep 2018
Apple launch event 2018: Timings in India, product lineup

Like last year's event, Apple will hold the launch at the Steve Jobs Theatre, that is part of Apple Park in Cupertino, California. As per the official event invite, the show begins from 10am PDT, or 10.30pm IST. Until the last few weeks, the range of products that were to be showcased at today's event was speculative. Now, with reliable leaks having been made public, it can be said for sure that Apple will launch three new iPhones: iPhone Xs, iPhone Xr and iPhone Xs Plus; two new iPad Pros, a new MacBook Pro, two new Apple Watch Series 4 (of which one will be LTE compliant) and improved AirPods. On the software side, the Cupertino-based company will also announce the launch of iOS 12, as well as the working of Apple A12, its newest SoC. 

Also read: Apple September Event 2018 date, India timing, venue, iPhone Xs and everything else to know

Apple will launch five devices at the Steve Jobs Theatre on September 12. These include the three iPhones: 5.8-inch iPhone Xs, the 6.1-inch iPhone Xr, and the 6.5-inch iPhone Xs Plus. The iPad Pro 12.9 (2018), as well as Apple watch Series 4 are also expected.

From the iPhone lineup to be announced, it is confirmed that these devices will run Apple A12 chip, and be based on iOS 12. Other confirmed details are the notched OLED display for the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Plus, that will have screen sizes of 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch respectively.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KCsOZhwclEE

Apple will also announce a new iPad on September 12, the iPad Pro 12.9 (2018). Among other things, the big change is that of Face ID being extended to this device, though users would have to note that this unlock feature might not work in Landscape mode.

Also, Apple Watch Series 4 will include a larger display, that will also show more information than earlier. While the screen will be able to handle as many as eight widgets, this Apple watch will ditch a physical button, to replace it with a solid state drive (SSD) button, that would be based on haptic feedback.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd