iPhone Fold could cost around $2,000: Display, RAM and camera details tipped

The iPhone Fold is said to have a total of four cameras. (Image Source: X/Khajochi)

Since the launch of the iPhone 17 in September, rumours have suggested that Apple is preparing to enter the foldable smartphone market. The device, widely referred to as the iPhone Fold, has now surfaced in fresh reports revealing new details.

Expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 series, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the iPhone Fold could be priced at around $2,000, which is lower than earlier estimates. The Apple analyst also claims that the inner display will have a wider ratio, sport an iPad-like sidebar for apps and run on a customised version of iOS that allows users to open two apps side by side.