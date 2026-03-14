iPhone Fold could cost around $2,000: Display, RAM and camera details tipped

Since the launch of the iPhone 17 in September, rumours have suggested that Apple is preparing to enter the foldable smartphone market. The device, widely referred to as the iPhone Fold, has now surfaced in fresh reports revealing new details.
Expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 series, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the iPhone Fold could be priced at around $2,000, which is lower than earlier estimates. The Apple analyst also claims that the inner display will have a wider ratio, sport an iPad-like sidebar for apps and run on a customised version of iOS that allows users to open two apps side by side.
Another Apple tipster, Instant Digital, has said that the iPhone Fold’s volume buttons won’t be on the left side of the phone, but instead will be placed directly on the top right side. However, the power and AI button will still be on the right side.
If accurate, Apple’s first foldable would likely compete with devices such as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the slightly cheaper Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which starts at $1,799.
Also, a new report by The Bell gives us a look at what could be the iPhone Fold’s specifications. According to the publication, the first foldable iPhone will come with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM manufactured by Samsung. Rumour also has it that it will be available in three storage variants – 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.
Previous reports also claimed that the iPhone Fold will be ditching Face ID in favour of Touch ID. If analyst Jeff Pu is to be believed, the upcoming device will have two 18MP front-facing cameras – on the inner and outer displays, and a rear dual camera setup with two 48MP sensors.
He also suggests the iPhone Fold will have a 5.3-inch outer display alongside a 7.8-inch inner screen. However, it is still unclear what the exact aspect ratio will be.