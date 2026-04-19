Apple’s passport-sized iPhone Fold could set a new design standard

A wider Apple iPhone Fold is expected to improve both video viewing and reading by making better use of screen space and reducing black bars.

Written by: Anuj Bhatia
6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 20, 2026 06:21 AM IST
iPhone FoldPerhaps the biggest chatter around the iPhone Fold isn’t the price or the name, but its shape. (Image Source:Sony Dickson/X)
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Picture this: a smartphone that can be folded in half to become as compact as a passport. It may sound like something straight out of a concept, but it could undoubtedly give the soon-to-launch iPhone Fold a unique selling point, with Apple throwing away the rulebook when it comes to designing foldable phones. And the best part? The passport-sized iPhone Fold could arrive as early as this year, as Apple may launch the device alongside the iPhone 18 series in September.

By now, if the internet is to be believed, the iPhone Fold is no longer a mystery. Apple is set to begin production in the next two months, which means the launch could happen on schedule – and, if one were to guess, it may arrive before Christmas (so keep some cash aside for the iPhone Fold).

Perhaps the biggest chatter around the iPhone Fold isn’t the price or the name, but its shape, which isn’t traditional compared to how foldable phones currently look. The iPhone Fold and its unique form remind many of the BlackBerry Passport, a smartphone once aimed at business users that differed significantly from most handsets on the market at the time. Its 12 cm x 9 cm square screen was very different, and the design of the Passport had indeed caused much debate among BlackBerry fans. It was an odd-looking phone, much thicker than usual, but because of its square display, it made it much easier to read.

The iPhone Fold will be launched alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. (Image: X/ AppleHub) The iPhone Fold will be launched alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. (Image: X/ AppleHub)

Coming to the iPhone Fold, Apple isn’t going to invent a passport or square shape for foldable phones. Google and Microsoft tried similar approaches with the original Pixel Fold and Surface Duo. However, the iPhone Fold could standardise a widescreen foldable phone, something earlier devices couldn’t do it.

Why a widescreen foldable phone?

Samsung and other manufacturers have released several generations of foldable phones, but most still follow a tall, narrow design. Apple’s upcoming iPhone Fold is expected to break from this trend with a wider, shorter 4:3 aspect ratio, improving video viewing by reducing black bars and making better use of the screen. A widescreen inner display makes a lot of sense, as watching videos on the narrow screens of current foldable phones is a clear weakness.

iPad-like interface expected

Having a widescreen display could also help app developers, who may redesign their iPhone apps to be closer to what appears on an iPad. To be clear, the device will still run iOS and not iPadOS.

Huawei The upcoming iPhone Fold could look a lot like a passport woth a 4:3 screen, similar to the recently announced Huawei folding phone. (Image credit: Huawei)

Apparently, Apple will introduce an iPad-like interface, featuring new layouts and core iPhone apps with sidebars on the left side of the screen, similar to iPad apps, while retaining the iPhone’s multitasking system. The interface will not be able to run multiple windows simultaneously like an iPad, but it will be able to display two apps side by side, similar to folding Samsung and Google devices.

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The iPhone Fold could make widescreen foldables mainstream

The thing with Apple that one shouldn’t ignore is that the company is a master of reinvention. Its rivals are already taking note. Huawei has partially announced the Pura X Max last week, which also features a widescreen display and a square design, and Samsung is planning to launch its own widescreen foldable in July this year. The Google Pixel 11 Pro is also expected to adopt a wider design. It is coincidental that just as Apple is about to release a widescreen foldable (its first foldable phone), other companies are also introducing foldables with widescreen displays, despite users having requested such designs for years.

Also Read | iPhone 18 Pro: What we know so far about Apple’s next flagship

For an industry that is expecting slower smartphone sales in the coming quarters, the timing of the iPhone Fold launch can’t be ignored. Foldables have generated excitement for years, yet the category is still struggling to gain mainstream attention. Although global shipments grew 14 per cent year over year in Q3 2025 to reach an all-time quarterly record, foldable phones still haven’t made it into everyday conversations the way the iPhone once did.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with a thinner and lighter Armor FlexHinge. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with a thinner and lighter Armor FlexHinge. (Express Photo)

That being said, despite smartphone designs reaching maturity, there is still scope for innovation both in design and software experience. Existing book-style foldable phones are better at multitasking, and Apple’s entry into the market will likely boost the popularity of the category and drive sales of such devices. The question that still needs to be asked, though, is whether consumers will be willing to pay $2,000 for an iPhone Fold. While Apple has had a strong track record of hit devices in the past, in recent years consumers haven’t been as loyal to Apple as they were before. Apple too has a string of hit and miss products in recent years, though not much has been discussed.

To convince someone to pay $2,000 for a folding phone, Apple, like any other brand, has to offer a better device than the competition, with clear differentiation. However, the first-generation iPhone Fold is unlikely to be perfect in every way; it will likely lag in battery life and may still have a crease in the middle of the display, although Apple is expected to adopt technology that reduces the visibility of the crease.

Anuj Bhatia
Anuj Bhatia

Anuj Bhatia is a seasoned personal technology writer at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle. Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University. Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include: Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech. Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture. Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups. Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech. Authoritativeness & Trust Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape. Find all stories by Anuj Bhatia here. You can find Anuj on Linkedin. ... Read More

 

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