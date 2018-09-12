Apple iPhone event 2018: iPhone Xs to iPad Pro, full list of products expected today

Apple Event September 2018: Here are the expected features, price of iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Plus, iPad Pro 2018 etc Apple Event September 2018: Here are the expected features, price of iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Plus, iPad Pro 2018 etc

Apple Event September 2018: Apple’s keynote event 2018 is just a few hours away, where the Cupertino-based company will unveil iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Plus, iPhone Xr and Apple Watch Series 4. Apple’s annual event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre in the Apple Park premises in California. Reports speculate that the Tim Cook-led company will announce new iPads, MacBook and iPad Pro 2018 alongside the 2018 iPhone lineup. Ahead of Apple’s next major event, we have compiled the full list of Apple products that are expected to launch today.

Here’s a look at the expected price, features and specifications of Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs Plus, Apple Watch Series 4, iPad Pro 2018, and MacBook.

Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Plus, iPhone Xr: Expected specifications, features and price

Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Plus and iPhone Xr will be the key launches at the annual event. Several leaks and reports have suggested that Apple iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Plus will feature OLED panel with the screen size of 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch respectively. The iPhone Xr is said to feature a 6.1-inch LCD display. Leaked video and renders reveal that iPhone Xs and Xs Plus will have design similar design to the iPhone X with glass body and dual rear cameras. Meanwhile, iPhone Xr will sport a single camera module. All the 2018 iPhone models will run Apple’s new A12 chip and iOS 12. The new A12 chip is said to fabricated on a 7nm process. The chipset will be 20 per cent faster and use 40 per cent less power, as per reports.

Apple iPhone Xs rumoured to come for a cost starting at $899 (Image Source: Hi.tech.mail) Apple iPhone Xs rumoured to come for a cost starting at $899 (Image Source: Hi.tech.mail)

Each device will continue to have Face ID for unlocking. The bigger variant, iPhone Xs Plus is widely expected to deploy dual-SIM support. Kuo cites that 2018 iPhone models will retain the Lightning connector and bundle a 5W power adapter instead of 18W adapter that was predicted earlier. As for the pricing, latest reports claim that the iPhone Xs could come for a price starting at $899. The analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo earlier predicted that the iPhone Xs Plus and iPhone Xr or iPhone X could come for a price starting at $999 and $600 respectively.

Apple Watch Series 4: Expected specifications, features and price

Apple Watch Series 4 is expected to have a higher resolution display compared to the Watch Series 3. As per a 9to5Mac report, Watch Series 4 will have a larger display and slimmer bezels. According to the report, Apple’s upcoming 42mm Watch will have a 384 x 480 resolution display. Apple Watch Series 4 is tipped to feature enhanced health monitoring capabilities and run latest watchOS 5. Ming-Chi Kuo earlier said that the Watch Series 4 could feature a screen 15 per cent bigger than the previous-generation Watch. Apple is expected to give a ‘beautiful facelift’ and add new watchface. The upcoming Apple Watch Series 4 is said to include an LTE version, similar to the Watch Series 3.

Apple Watch Series 4 said to feature a larger display than Watch Series 3 (Image Source: 9to5Mac) Apple Watch Series 4 said to feature a larger display than Watch Series 3 (Image Source: 9to5Mac)

Apple iPad Pro 2018: Expected specifications, features and price

In addition to 2018 iPhone lineup and Apple Watch Series, the Cupertino-based company is expected to announce a new iPad Pro at the September 12 keynote event. The new iPad Pro series is said to feature a design similar to the iPhone X with slim bezels. The iPad Pro 2018 series is said to ditch the Home button. For the first time, Apple might implement Face ID on the new tablet. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro could feature a USB type-C port instead of Lightning port found on current iPhone models. An 11-inch iPad is also expected to debut at the event. Reports suggest that the Apple 2018 iPad Pro series will run the new A12 chipset. The new iPad Pro series is expected to come for a price of $329.

Apple MacBook Air: Expected specifications, features and price

Reports speculate that a new low-cost MacBook Air might debut at the event, however, whether Apple unveils it today or a later date that remains to be seen. According to Bloomberg, the new MacBook Air will have a similar design to the current model and feature a 13-inch display. The new MacBook Air is said to support Touch ID and feature Intel’s 14nm Kaby Lake processor. Ming Chi-Kuo claims that the new MacBook Air could be priced below $1,000.

Apple AirPod 2: Expected specifications, features and price

Apple AirPod 2 is expected to have better water-resistance. According to a Bloomberg report, the next-generation AirPods is said to come with Sir-integration. The new AirPods could get a new wireless W2 chip for improved Bluetooth connectivity, as per the report. AirPods 2 might have active noise-cancelling and HomePod support as well. The new AirPods are expected to cost around $350.

Apple’s keynote 2018 event will begin at 10am PDT which is 10.30pm in India. Apple will be hosting live stream of the event as well. Interested users can visit Apple’s website or check their official Apple Twitter handle to get live updates.

