Apple to go ahead with iPhone 9 April launch despite coronavirus pandemic?

Is the affordable iPhone launching this year? If yes, when? What will be the price of the iPhone? Will it be called iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2? These are some of the questions that consumers, mostly iPhone lovers, have been asking for around a year now. Past reports had suggested that the iPhone 9 — if that is what Apple plans to call the phone — will go official in March 2020. Later some other reports revealed that Apple could launch the phone in April. Looks like that’s what is going to happen at the end.

A new report coming from tech analyst Jon Prosser reveals that Apple has no plans to cancel iPhone 9 April launch despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He said internal meetings have revealed that the iPhone 9 will launch on April 15. Apple is yet to reveal any official details about the iPhone 9 launch event.

Given the situation across the world right now it is doubtful whether Apple will actually go ahead with the iPhone 9 launch event. Even if the company goes ahead with the launch of the “affordable” iPhone will they able to sell it right now is the question?

Apple has shut all stores and factories globally due to the pandemic. Just as others keeping in mind the safety of employees the brand has also halted smartphone deliveries and asked everyone to work from home. Some reports previously suggested that the shut down has impacted the iPhone 9 manufacturing.

Alongside the launch date the latest report also revealed that the iPhone 9 shipment will begin on April 22. The analyst, however, also said that “keep in mind: we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and things could change.”

iPhone 9: What we know so far

With the iPhone 9 Apple will target price-sensitive markets like India. In countries like India cheaper iPhones such as the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 received great response and this helped Apple’s business. The upcoming iPhone 9 could help improve Apple’s revenue further in these parts of the world.

Apple hasn’t revealed anything officially about the iPhone 9. Several reports circulating of the internet suggest that the iPhone 9 will look similar to the iPhone 8 with glass design, single rear camera, and thick bezels. Similar to the iPhone 8 the soon to be launched iPhone 9 is also tipped to sport Touch ID and not Face ID like the new iPhones. These are some of the small little compromises Apple is likely to make to cut the price of the iPhone 9.

However, performance is an area where the iPhone 9 may not see any difference. The upcoming affordable iPhone is said to be powered by Apple’s latest Bionic A13 chip that also powers the iPhone 11 series phones.

The price will be the most interesting aspect of the iPhone 9. According to reports the iPhone 9 will settle for a price tag between $349 and $399. No reports on whether the iPhone 9 will hit the Indian shores or not. Given Apple brings all its iPhones to India we can expect the affordable iPhone to also come to India soon after the global launch.

