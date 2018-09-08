Apple iPhone 9, iPhone Xs Max cases leaked online

Looking at the iPhone 9 case carefully, it can be noticed that the case doesn’t have a cutout for a dual camera module. (Image: Reddit) Looking at the iPhone 9 case carefully, it can be noticed that the case doesn’t have a cutout for a dual camera module. (Image: Reddit)

Apple is expected to launch the latest generation of its iPhone lineup during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California on Wednesday. Now, images of back cases of 6.1-inch budget iPhone/iPhone 9 and the 6.5-inch premium iPhone/iPhone Xs Max taken at a Walmart store have emerged online.

The images have been posted on Reddit, where the Reddit user has compared the speck branded cases of the iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus. The user, however, mentioned in the post that none of these cases are yet available for sale in the market.

Case for the iPhone 9 seems a bit taller and wider when compared to the current generation iPhone X, which indicates the new iPhone 9 might have a bigger footprint compared to the iPhone X. Unlike the iPhone 9 case, the iPhone Xs Max case has a much bigger footprint compared to iPhone X. However, when put beside the iPhone 8 Plus, the case seems to have almost the same dimensions.

Looking at the iPhone 9 case carefully, it can be noticed that the case doesn’t have a cutout for a dual camera module, which leads us to believe that the iPhone 9 might come with a single camera setup on the back. However, the cutout does compensate for a vertically aligned LED flash module.

A previous report from 9to5Mac suggested, Apple will launch the new Apple Watch Series 4 alongside the new iPhone lineup on September 12. According to the report, the new Apple Watch Series 4 will sport a sleeker display and improved design.

