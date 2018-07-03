Apple iPhone 9, iPhone X Plus leaked in new hands-on video

Apple iPhone 9 and iPhone X Plus leaked in a new hands-on video, which gives a glimpse of the design. (Image Source: Bloomberg) Apple iPhone 9 and iPhone X Plus leaked in a new hands-on video, which gives a glimpse of the design. (Image Source: Bloomberg)

Apple iPhone 9 and iPhone X Plus units have been leaked online in a new hands-on video. These were shown in a video created by tipster Shai Mizrachi, which has been shared by 9to5Mac. It should be noted that the video shows dummy units, not the final ones of the new iPhone series, which Apple will launch in September. There’s a chance the final iPhones might not actually look like this. Still the leaked video gives a good look at what to expect this year from Apple.

According to the leaked video, the iPhone 9 will have the 6.1-inch LCD display, and this was earlier being referred to as a budget iPhone. The video shows three variants of the iPhone series for 2018 that Apple is expected to launch this year. One will be the iPhone X for 2018 with similar dimensions like the current iPhone X and will retain the 5.8-inch display.

The second is the iPhone X Plus, which will have a big 6.5-inch display and the glass and metal body design. Finally, it looks like the cheapest option on the list will be the iPhone 9, though previous reports have also speculated that this could be introduced as the iPhone SE 2. The dual camera arrangement remains the same vertical setup on the iPhone X, iPhone X Plus. The iPhone 9 is expected to sport a single rear camera.

Earlier Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo had confirmed that the iPhone 9 will be the budget option in the iPhone 2018 series, which will continue with the LCD display. This variant of the iPhone will have a 6.1-inch display, and will also get the Face ID feature on the front like the other two more expensive variants. The new iPhone 9 is expected to sport a notch, and also receive a stronger display glass, courtesy the CGS (Cover Glass Sensor) technology.

The iPhone 9 could be made available at a price in the $600-$700 range, according to Kuo’s earlier predictions. This version of the iPhone will also come without 3D touch, and sport a single rear camera. The bigger iPhone X Plus is expected to start at $900 to $1000, while the iPhone X with 5.8-inch display will start at $800, according to Kuo.

Additional leaks and a report from Bloomberg in February this year, also indicate that the Apple could offer the iPhone X Plus with dual-SIM capabilities in some regions. The iPhone 9 and iPhone X Plus are supposed to sport this particular feature, which Apple has never offered on its devices. Again we will have to wait and see if Apple does bring dual-SIM options for its iPhones.

Apple is expected to launch Apple Watch 4, new MacBooks, three new iPhones at its event in September. The launch date is not yet confirmed, but given the past timelines it should take place in the first week of September.

