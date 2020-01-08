Apple iPhone 9 could look like this: First look, expected specs and launch timeline

The iPhone SE successor could be called iPhone SE 2. (Image: Onleaks/igeeksblog) The iPhone SE successor could be called iPhone SE 2. (Image: Onleaks/igeeksblog)

Before unveiling the iPhone 12 series around September 2020, Apple could surprise its fans with an affordable iPhone. It could finally launch the long awaited successor to the iPhone SE. There has been a lot of rumours around the name of the iPhone SE successor. Some reports suggest it could be the iPhone SE 2, while others say it could be iPhone 9 (let’s assume it will be the latter). This is for the first ever time some concrete details of the iPhone 9 have appeared on the internet all thanks to the renders posted by reliable leakster, Onleaks, in association with igeeksblog.

The leaked renders reveal the complete design of the upcoming iPhone 9. The renders show the iPhone go in line with the past reports as far as the design is concerned. They show the alleged iPhone 9 with iPhone 8-like design with a single camera on the back and touch ID on the front instead of Face ID that’s seen on all the new iPhones.

This is how iPhone 9 could look

Past reports suggested that the iPhone SE successor will look similar to the iPhone 8. The new renders reveal the same. They show the alleged iPhone 9 in white colour with frosted glass back similar to the latest iPhone 11 series. This mean the iPhone 9 will offer much premium experience to be the users when compared to the iPhone 8. We can expect the iPhone 9 to come in various funky colours as well, similar to iPhone XR.

The renders also suggest that unlike some of the latest iPhones, the iPhone 9 will come with very thick bezels on the sides. They also reveal that the iPhone SE successor will pack a single camera paired with LED flash on the back similar to the iPhone 8 or iPhone XR. Same goes for the font as well. The single camera for selfies will sit in the thick bezel as there won’t be a notch in this iPhone. Apple is mostly cutting on some of these features to bring now the price of the phone.

iPhone 9 leaked specifications

The new leak reveals that the iPhone 9 will come with a small 4.7-inch LCD screen exactly like the iPhone 8 with dimensions roughly around 138.5 x 67.4 x 7.8mm. As we have already mentioned the iPhone 9 could come with frosted glass back similar to the iPhone 11 series, and this somewhat hints at the presence of wireless charging support. The leak doesn’t clearly reveal anything about this.

The leak also suggests that the iPhone 9 will pack better camera and battery when compared to iPhone SE. The specific camera and battery details are yet to be revealed. The iPhone 9 is also expected to be a powerful phone despite its affordable price tag. The phone is said to be powered by next-gen A13 Bionic processor that runs the latest iPhones like iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone 9 launch

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 9 earlier this year later followed by the flagship iPhones or the iPhone 12 series. A report coming from Digitimes suggests that the iPhone SE 2 could have a Plus version as well and will be called the iPhone SE 2 Plus. The Plus version is said to launch later in 2021. Apple is yet to reveal launch details of these affordable iPhones.

