Apple iPhone 9 case leaked, reveals single-rear camera design

Apple is supposed to launch three variants of the iPhone in September 2018, and it looks like the iPhone 9 or the iPhone X budget version will continue with the single camera at the back. The latest leak of the iPhone 9’s cover indicates there will be a single camera, and thus support for Portrait mode or 2X optical zoom is unlikely to be there. The iPhone 9, which could start at around $600 according to some analysts, will be a likely replacement for the iPhone 8, which also has a single camera at the back.

The images of the iPhone 9 case were shared by GizmoChina, which they claim to have received from a Chinese protective case firm named Sanfeng. The case renders also give a look at the design of the new iPhone X 2018, which is similar to what leaks have predicted.

According to analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, Apple’s budget iPhone will have an LCD display and not the OLED one seen on the regular 5.8-inch iPhone X or the upcoming iPhone X Plus. The LCD display could be supplied by Japan Display, claims another report, and will have up to 1000 nits of brightness as well.

Apple iPhone 9 or the budget iPhone X will have a 6.1-inch LCD display with a notch on the front for the Face ID feature. However, Apple iPhone 9 will could skip 3D Touch feature we have seen on the previous iPhones, for a stronger glass on the front. Apple iPhone 9 will also be powered by the A12 chip from the company, which will support the other iPhone X variants as well.

It also looks like Apple could be extending the Face ID feature to other iOS products, which would be iPads. According to a recent report from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo two new iPads will launch in September with no home button, and instead sport Face ID for unlocking the device.

The report claims that an updated 12.9-inch iPad Pro and a new 11-inch iPad model will launch along with the new iPhones. Apple is also expected to introduce the new Watch Series 4, which could sport a bigger display.

