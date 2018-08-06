Apple iPhone 9 with 6.1-inch LCD variant leaked in new live image

Apple iPhone 9 6.1-inch LCD variant live images leaked. Image via SlashLeaks. Apple iPhone 9 6.1-inch LCD variant live images leaked. Image via SlashLeaks.

Apple iPhone 9 with the 6.1-inch LCD variant has leaked once again in a new live image, which shows the back of the phone with the single-rear camera. The iPhone 9, as some reports are calling it, appears to have a glass back and this is a black colour-variant. The image was shared via SlashLeaks and can be seen above.

This is not the first leak we have seen around the 6.1-inch LCD variant of the iPhone 9. According to leaks, the device will come with an LCD display, which means it will be cheaper than the other two iPhone X variants in the market. However, it will come with the Full Screen display with a notch, like the other two versions. This means thinner bezels on the side and it will come with a Face ID like feature on the front as well.

Apple iPhone 9 or the budget iPhone X as other reports call it will continue with a single rear camera as the latest leaked image shows. This also means that the budget iPhone 6.1-inch could be a replacement for the iPhone 8, which had a smaller 4.7-inch display, Touch ID and a single rear camera. Apple had restricted the dual-rear camera to the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X for last year.

According to reports, the two expensive variants of iPhone X will have vertically aligned dual-rear cameras. The iPhone X will have a 5.8-inch screen just like the 2017 variant, while the 2018 iPhone X Plus will have a much bigger 6.5-inch display. Both will use OLED technology for the display, which will make them more expensive and the iPhone X Plus could be priced at $900 to $1000.

Apple is also expected to introduce a dual-SIM variant of the iPhone with the 2018 series. Previous reports have suggested that the budget 6.1-inch LCD variant and the iPhone X Plus could sport dual-SIM capabilities. A new report claims the dual-SIM iPhone might not actually launch in other markets, and could be restricted to China, which might not come as such good news for users in India.

