Apple iPhone 8 series now supports 1080p HD FaceTime video calls

Apple recently rolled out the iOS 14.2 update for all of its eligible iPhones. The update brought support for 1080p FaceTime calls on iPhone X and above. However, now the company’s official website shows that the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus has also been added to the list of devices that support 1080p FaceTime calling feature. It is being said that the feature was added with the iOS 14.2 update to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, however, the changelog did not mention it.

Earlier, older iPhone models including the iPhone 8 series only supported 720p resolution FaceTime calls over WiFi. Apart from the latest iPhone 12 series, support for 1080p FaceTime calls is now available on iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 , iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

According to a report by MacMagazine, iOS14.2 was released on November 5 and the iPhone XR specifications page started listing the FaceTime HD feature on its website from November 9.

Note: The iPhone 12 lineup of smartphones can make FaceTime calls at 1080p on Wi-Fi and mobile data. However, older iPhone models will not be able to do so on mobile data.

According to the report, the older iPhones can only utilise 1080p FaceTime calling feature on WiFi. FaceTime calls on mobile data on older iPhones will still take place in a 720p or lower resolution, depending on the connectivity.

To install iOS 14.2 update on your iPhone, you can head over to the Settings panel and open the ‘General’ menu. In there you need to tap on the ‘Software Update’ option and then wait for the phone to search for an update. The update will then show up, where you can tap on the ‘Download and Install’ option to get it.

Make sure that your iPhone has a battery percentage of over 50 percent and that your phone is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

