Apple iPhone 8 logic board defect: Here’s how to check if your device is eligible

Apple has confirmed that a ‘very small percentage’ of iPhone 8 devices have a problem with their logic board, due to a manufacturing defect. The company is now offering repair free of charge for devices which have the problem. Affected units were sold in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, New Zealand and the US.

Apple is clear that this problem only affects the iPhone 8, and not iPhone 8 Plus or any other iPhone models. What this also means is that the free repair for the faulty logic board will only apply to those who have an iPhone 8 model. According to Apple, iPhone 8 units which are impacted might restart unexpectedly, experience a frozen screen or they might not turn on at all.

So how can users check whether their Apple iPhone 8 is eligible for the free repair? Users can go to Apple.com to find dedicated support page for the iPhone 8 logic board. The link is as follows: https://www.apple.com/support/iphone-8-logic-board-replacement-program/.

In here, users can enter the serial number of the iPhone 8 to check if it qualifies for the free repair program. There is a box where users can type in the serial number.

In order to check serial number, just go to Settings>General>About and scroll down for the serial number.

Once you enter the serial number, if the device is eligible, the website will flash the following message, “The serial number you entered may be eligible for this program. Please choose one of the service options below.”

After that users can find an authorised Apple service centre closest to their location, and get the device fixed, which will be free of charge. Additionally, the iPhone will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program. Users should ideally backup their iPhone to iTunes or iCloud before handing it in for repair as all data will have to be removed from the device.

If the iPhone 8 has any other damage like a cracked screen, etc, that problem will be fixed first before the logic board is repaired. Apple will likely charge for repairing any other damage to the iPhone.

Apple’s website also notes that the service may be limited to the original country or region of purchase. Keep in mind that getting the logic board repaired for free will not extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 8. Apple says the program covers affected iPhone 8 devices for 3 years after the first retail sale of the unit.

