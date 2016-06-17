Apple iPhone 7 a minor upgrade, iPhone 8 to get all glass design: Report

Apple iPhone 7 could be minor upgrade with iPhone 8 getting a major design revamp. Apple iPhone 7 could be minor upgrade with iPhone 8 getting a major design revamp.

Apple iPhone 7 won’t see major design changes, instead it will be the iPhone 8 in 2017 that comes in a new design, points out a Wall Street Analysts report by Credit Suisse to investors.

According to Apple Insider, Credit Suisse expects “Apple to see a ‘muted’ upgrade cycle for the anticipated ‘iPhone 7,’ widely expected to launch in September.”

The report by analyst Kulbinder Garcha expects the 2017 iPhone (also the ten-year iPhone anniversary) to see a major design upgrade with a curved glass case housing, 5.8-inch AMOLED display. Apple Insider also points out rumours indicate Cupertino might just embed the Touch ID sensor, FaceTime camera, Speaker, all into the display.

The notes by Garcha reads, “We see a number of features and upgrades, including an OLED [organic light-emitting diode] screen, full glass display, no home button, enhanced Taptic Engine, improved camera, and wireless charging in the iPhone 8.”

While the Credit Suisse report predicts no major design upgrade for iPhone 7, recent ‘leaked’ photos of cases for the new iPhone claim Apple will introduce a dual-rear camera, and get rid of the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

A report on 9to5Mac.com, the cases include space for a dual-rear camera in iPhone 7 Plus as well as the new “3-pin Smart Connector on the back of the device.” Earlier design leaks on Japanese blogs and magazines claimed Apple will introduce this new 3-pin Smart connector, which extends to the back of the device.

Where the 5.8-inch iPhone 7s or iPhone 8 go, this is not the first time reports hint at a glass design. An earlier report on Apple Insider, quoted KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s note, which stated the new iPhone will have a glass sandwich design like the iPhone 4s, but curved on the back and front.

His notes also said Apple could include new wireless charging, a rumour which has been speculated for quite sometime.

Another report from South Korea’s Electronic Times said LG Display, and the panel-making unit of Samsung Electronics will supply organic light emitting diode (OLED) screens for Apple’s iPhone. The report added, LG and Samsung Display are close to a final agreement with Apple for the screens, and the two Korean firms plan a combined 15 trillion won ($12.8 billion) in capital expenditure to build up OLED production capacity over the next two to three years.

Apple iPhone 7 launches in September 2016.

