Apple iPhone 6.1-inch variant could succeed iPhone SE with A10 chipset, notched display

Apple is expected to launch three new iPhone models this year, one of which is speculated to be an affordable variant with 6.1-inch LCD display. Now, a report in Russian media outlet Hi-tech.mail claims the LCD model could be the successor to iPhone SE. The site spotted references to the budget iPhone variant in Apple’s Xcode software, which hint the phone could succeed iPhone SE, that was announced in 2016.

As per the site, Apple’s Xcode software has code names such as ‘iPhone xx’, ‘iPhone9.1’ as well as LCD with model number N84. As per the site, Apple’s Xcode software has code names such as ‘iPhone xx’, ‘iPhone9.1’ as well as LCP with model number N84. Interestingly, the codes suggest that the 6.1-inch iPhone will feature a DCI-P3 LCD panel, and A10 chipset that we saw on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The phone will reportedly come with a notch on top of the display and 3GB RAM.

If one goes by the report, the iPhone SE successor could come with the same innards as iPhone 7, along with a new bezel-less notched design, FaceID feature similar to that of iPhone X, and a glass body design like that of iPhone 8. The phone is tipped to feature single rear and front cameras, and it will not support Apple’s 3D Touch feature.

Apple iPhone X 2018 LCD model could also be made available in a dual-SIM option as well, a first on any iPhone ever. A report from Taiwan’s United Daily News claims that dual-SIM variant will be limited to China. The option is tipped for the LCD variant only, and Apple iPhone X 2018 OLED models will reportedly not be available with dual-SIM functionality. The two OLED models are said to come with 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch screen size.

The low-cost 6.1-inch iPhone is expected to be made available in two storage capacities: 64GB and 256GB. As for the pricing, a TrendForce report suggests the phone could cost between $699 and $749 (Rs 49,024 – Rs 52,531).

Apple iPhone 2018 models be unveiled on September 12 with pre-orders starting September 14, according to a report from German site Macerkopf.de. Apple is yet to officially announce an iPhone event for September 12. The report further adds that the devices will go on sale from September 21. In addition to the new iPhone variants, the company is expected to announce an entry-level MacBook Air, MacBook, Mac Mini, iPads with FaceID, AirPods 2, and Apple Watch Series 4.

