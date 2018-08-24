Follow Us:
Friday, August 24, 2018
Why only 23% of all rural income comes from agriculture

Why only 23% of all rural income comes from agriculture

Apple iPhone 6.1-inch LCD variant could be delayed, demand for 2018 iPhones will be high: Report

Apple's 2018 iPhone X series could be a big hit, if one goes by the latest report from GBH Insights, though the 6.1-inch variant might be delayed at launch

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 24, 2018 9:36:26 am
Apple, Apple iPhone X 2018, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9, iPhone 9 delay, Apple iPhone X sales, iPhone X 2018, iPhone X 2018 launch date Apple iPhone X 2018 series could see massive demand, while the iPhone 6.1-inch variant could be delayed, says a report. (Image source: Bloomberg)

Apple’s 2018 iPhone X series could be a big hit, if one goes by the latest report from GBH Insights, which has predicted nearly 350 million iPhones could be sold in the coming 12-18 months. The report also hints the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone 9 could be delayed.  The report comes from 9to5Mac, which has seen the research note by GBH Insights.

According to the research firm, a significant number of Apple iPhone users could upgrade to the 2018 series. Users who did not go with the 2017 iPhone X or the Apple iPhone 8 series will be waiting to buy the new iPhone X2 or the iPhone X 2018 series, predicts the firm.

The new iPhone X series is expected to sport a faster processor, improved cameras and more. Apple’s iPhone X Plus will be the biggest iPhone ever launched and it could also come with support for a stylus or the Apple Pencil, according to an earlier report from TrendForce.

However, the GBH report also points out that there will be a delay in the LCD model of the iPhone 2018 series. Apple is supposed to launch a 6.1-inch LCD variant of the iPhone, which could be delayed. The report talks of a staggered release for three iPhones over the coming two-four months. This is not the first report that talks about a possible delay in the launch of the LCD variants.

A report in July by by Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty said that there are “suspected issues with LED backlight leakage” and have likely caused a one month delay in production of the budget iPhone. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities, also discussed something similar about a delay in the production of the budget iPhone, though he expected Apple to make up for this production issue.

Read more: Apple iPhone X 2018 series, iPhone 6.1-inch version: Expected launch date, features and more

It remains to be seen if all three iPhone variants will indeed go on sale in September. A report in a German website Macerkopf.de based on information from German telecom carriers has claimed the launch will be on September 12, with pre-orders opening from September 14, while the iPhones will go on sale on September 21. Apple is yet to send out invites for the event.

The 6.1-inch LCD variant will be a budget device with a $600 starting price, according to some reports. It could also come with a single rear camera and some are seeing this as a replacement for the iPhone 8 device. Other reports have pegged this one as the successor to the iPhone SE from 2016.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Splitsvilla 11 Hosts Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Watch Now
Splitsvilla 11 Hosts Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate Abou
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement