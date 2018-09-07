Apple iPhone 6.1-inch LCD model leaked with dual SIM tray in four colours

Apple 6.1-inch LCD model will be available in red, blue, white and rose gold colour options. (Image: Slashleaks) Apple 6.1-inch LCD model will be available in red, blue, white and rose gold colour options. (Image: Slashleaks)

Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and an affordable 6.1-inch LCD iPhone model will be unveiled on September 12. Ahead of launch, we are seeing more leaks around the upcoming iPhone variants. The latest comes from tipster Slashleaks, who posted on Twitter new photos, claimed to be that of the 6.1-inch iPhone model. The photos show off the iPhone in four colour options, having dual SIM card tray. The phone has a glass body design and a single rear camera setup.

The leak suggests that iPhone 6.1-inch variant will support dual-SIM slots, something that has been speculated previously as well. Analyst Ming-Ching Kuo predicts that dual-SIM option will be available on the larger 6.5-inch iPhone Xs Max as well. The phones will be made available in single-SIM and dual-SIM variants, depending on market and region. It is unclear if this version will be launched in India, as some reports suggest that dual SIM iPhone models could remain limited to China.

Apple 6.1-inch will be available in red, blue, white and rose gold colour options. It is rumoured to sport the same notched design that we saw on the iPhone X. The new photos only show the back panel of the device, which has a glass finish. A Lightning jack is present at the bottom, while power button along with SIM tray slot will be placed on right. Of course, the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as Apple has not yet revealed anything about its new phones.

Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max are said to come with OLED displays, dual-rear cameras with support for Portrait mode, 2X zoom, and dual-OIS on both sensors. The 6.1-inch LCD variant will continue with the single rear camera at the back. All three phones will have Face ID on the front and a True Depth camera. As for the pricing, a German site macerkopf.de claims iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs max will have a starting price of €909 (Rs 75,900 approx) and €1,149 (Rs 96,000 approx) respectively for the base 64GB storage variant. The base 6.1-inch LCD version will have a price of €799, which is around Rs 66,700 on conversion.

