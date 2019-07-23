Apple iPhone 2019: Six things you need to know about the iPhone 11

We’re expecting Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup to launch in September, and there have been several leaks surrounding the new devices. Apple’s iPhone event usually takes place in the first week of September and this year too, the company is expected to reveal three new iPhones. The iPhone 11 or iPhone XI as some call it, will be the successor to the 5.8-inch iPhone XS. The second will be the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Max, and the third model is likely to be the cheaper LCD variant with a 6.1-inch display, a sequel to the iPhone XR.

Advertising

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max are expected to get a triple-camera setup; they are also said to feature a USB Type-C port, instead of the regular Lightning port. Meanwhile, the iPhone 11R will get dual rear-facing cameras, instead of a single shooter at the back. All three iPhones will be the first to run iOS 13 which brings a number of improvements, including a system-wide dark mode and privacy enhancements, among other features. Check out what we’re expecting in for the iPhone 11 so far.

There will be three new iPhones in 2019

Apple will release three different variants of the iPhone 11.

*iPhone 11

*iPhone 11 Max

*iPhone 11R

Apple will launch three new iPhones this year that will be the same sizes as 2018. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed the Cupertino company will continue to offer a 5.8-inch OLED model, a larger 6.5-inch OLED model and a 6.1-inch LCD model in 2019. Whether all three models will hit the market at the same time is unknown, but don’t be surprised if the iPhone 11R reaches retail shelves just before Christmas.

Advertising

2019 iPhones will ship with iOS 13

Apple confirmed iOS 13 at WWDC 2019 and as per the launch schedule, the update to iOS will be available in fall. Of course, 2019 iPhones will ship with iOS 13. Older iPhones will also get iOS 13 but they sometimes miss out some features due to the dated hardware. So if you are planning to buy the iPhone 11, expect it to have the best possible software experience.

iOS 13 will bring some significant improvements. Check out some of its top features

*A system-wide dark mode.

*A Find My app.

*All-new reminders app.

*Menstrual cycle tracking in the health app.

*More photo and video editing options within the Photos app.

2019 iPhones will have improved cameras

Don’t be surprised to see if the iPhone 11 topples last year’s iPhone XS in the camera department. The leaked moulds for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone 11R show a square-shaped camera module that houses three or two cameras, depending on the model.

A report from Bloomberg suggests that the iPhone XS Max successor, likely to be called the iPhone 11 Max, will have a three-camera setup. The publication later said that the iPhone XS’s successor will also have a triple-camera setup. Another report from Japanese blog Mac Otakara corroborates this report by saying that the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max will have three cameras on the back.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed at least two new iPhones will have a triple camera setup. He also said that the front camera and the rear super-wide-angle lens will have a “black lens-coating” to make them look “inconspicuous”. The analyst claimed that the iPhone 11R will have a dual camera on the back.

Here’s what we can probably expect from 2019 iPhones.

*iPhone 11: single front camera, three cameras on the back

*iPhone 11 Max: single front camera, three cameras on the back

*iPhone 11R: single front camera, two cameras on the back

2019 iPhones will be powered by A13 chipset, larger batteries expected

The A13 processor will power the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone 11R. That’s according to a Bloomberg report. According to the publication, TSMC will mass-produce A13 processor which will debut in Apple’s 2019 iPhones. The chipset will use be built on the second-generation 7nm process which will be the first one to take advantage of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography.

And that’s not all. The new iPhones will see larger batteries as well. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims the battery capacity for the iPhone 11 Max could increase by 10 to 15 per cent, while the battery capacity of the iPhone 11 could increase by 20 to 25 per cent. Kuo isn’t expecting a major change in the battery capacity of the iPhone 11R.

Advertising

In addition, all three 2019 iPhones are expected to feature reversible wireless charging. Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Huawei Mate 20 Pro already support bilateral wireless charging.

And this is the upcoming #iPhoneXR successor! As usual, 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/M8q60b3rar pic.twitter.com/ZDNus7KLfQ — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) May 8, 2019

iPhone 11R to come in new colour options

The successor to the iPhone XR, presumably be called the iPhone 11R, will come in new colour options. Japanese blog Mac Otakara claims the iPhone 11R will come in six colours like the iPhone XR, but two colours will replace the current coral and blue options. So essentially, Blue and Coral will be swapped out for Green and Lavender. Apple will continue to offer the iPhone 11R in white, black, yellow, and (PRODUCT) RED. The report has been packed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In fact, he did tweet a photo that clearly shows the new colour options the iPhone 11R might be getting.

And here’s what appear to be your next-generation iPhone XR colors (lavender purple and green instead of blue and coral) as @idanbo reported earlier this week: https://t.co/KQQ6JKmZg9 pic.twitter.com/7k3WZC2ZUi — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 14, 2019

2019 iPhones to adopt USB C

Apple might ditch its proprietary Lightning port in favour of USB-C, along with fast charging capabilities for the 2019 iPhone models. Japanese site Mac Otakara claims the 2019 iPhone models will ship with the fast 18W USB-C charger, along with a Lightning-to-USB-C cable. Right now, 2018 iPhones come with the 5W charger and a standard USB-A-to-Lightning cable which doesn’t offer fast charging capabilities. There is every possibility Apple will shift to USB C. The company already sells iPad Pros and MacBook Pros that come with USB C.