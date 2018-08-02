Apple iPhone 2018 series dummy units leaked, reveal all three variants

Apple iPhone X 5.8-inches, iPhone 6.1-inch LCD variant and iPhone X Plus dummy units leaked. (Image source: Ben Geskin) Apple iPhone X 5.8-inches, iPhone 6.1-inch LCD variant and iPhone X Plus dummy units leaked. (Image source: Ben Geskin)

Apple is supposed to launch three versions of the iPhone 2018 in September this year, and in the latest set of leaks, dummy units of all three variants have been shared online. According to leaks, there will be a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone X version, which will be the most budget-friendly, there will also a 5.8-inch iPhone X, which will have a similar design like the current one. Finally, the most expensive iPhone on the list will the iPhone X Plus with a huge 6.5-inch OLED display.

Now, tipster Ben Geskin, who runs the Twitter handle @VenyaGeskin1, has shared dummy units for all three versions of the iPhone 2018 series. He had earlier shared photos of the 6.1-inch iPhone, which is also being called iPhone 9 and the bigger iPhone X Plus.

The two new photos shared give us a look at all three iPhones; this includes the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, 5.8-inch iPhone X and 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus, including the front and the back. Of course, given these are dummy units, the design needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, but these are in line with what the leaks have reported.

According to the images shared, the 6.1-inch LCD variant will continue with the single rear camera at the back, while the other two versions of iPhone X will have a vertically stacked dual-rear camera. The design of the iPhone X 5.8-inch version looks very similar to the one that was launched last year. The 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus is of course, bigger in size, but the overall look and feel is similar to the iPhone X series.

It has also been reported that all three iPhone X variants will continue with Face ID on the front, which means the notch is not going anywhere. It has also been rumoured that the budget 6.1-inch iPhone will have a Fully Active LCD display, which means it will also include thinner bezels, like the other two variants.

Apple’s 2018 iPhone lineup (5.8″ / 6.1″ / 6.5″) pic.twitter.com/W2NB3euzKb — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) August 1, 2018

Apple will continue with the OLED display on the iPhone X and iPhone X Plus. However, analysts claim the LCD variant of the iPhone X 2018 series could see a production delay due to some issues and might actually go on sale later in October-November.

Reports have also said that Apple could introduce dual-SIM features in the iPhone X series for 2018. According to iOS 12 developer beta 5, there are indications for a dual-SIM option. Apple has so far never offered this in any of its phones. A dual-SIM option is likely on the 6.1-inch and the iPhone X Plus variant, according to an earlier report from Bloomberg.

